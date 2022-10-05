Dubai: Truckers UAE, The Community Builders known for its food truck festivals announced that its bringing back Dubai’s biggest Diwali festival for the third season. The Diwali Dhamaka festival will have a whole line-up of exciting activities and entertainment for the entire family.

Over 15,000 UAE residents and tourists are expected to gather at the outdoor event, which will be a one-stop-shop destination for those looking to celebrate, shop, and have a gala time this festive season. The two-day event will include, cultural performances, folk dances, live music / artist performances (Nooran Sisters, Kutle Khan, DJ Frenzy and Pure Bhangra) and a kids play area amongst other entertainment. Visitors can also enjoy a variety of delicious food from over 20 stalls and food trucks. From festive clothes, jewellery to decor, handicrafts, and gift hampers, it will have a huge Diwali Bazaar featuring over 50 vendors/ exhibitors from India, Pakistan, and UAE - curated to ensure that it has everything shoppers are looking for.

Vishal Mahajan, MD, Truckers said, “The Diwali Dhamaka Festival will encapsulate all the joy, colour and vibrancy of Diwali and Indian culture. From live music to, array of shopping and mouth-watering cuisine, there is something for everyone to enjoy this Diwali in Dubai.”

The Diwali Dhamaka Festival will take place at Souq al Marfa, Dubai Islands on October 22 and 23 from 4pm until 12am.

LIVE MUSIC/ Artist Performance (Nooran Sisters, Kutle Khan, DJ Frenzy & Pure Bhangra)

MOUTHWATERING FOOD TRUCKS / FOOD KIOSKS

DIWALI BAZAR- if you missed last minute shopping

DIWALI CULTURAL ACTIVITIES

KIDS PLAYING AREA

-Ends-