DIRIYAH – Misk Global Forum (MGF), one of the world’s largest youth forums, kicked off this week in Bujairi Terrace, the Kingdom’s premium dining district located in Diriyah; The City Of Earth. The seventh edition of MGF is being held under the theme “The Big Now.”

Throughout the three-day event, nearly 120 esteemed speakers will engage in more than 100 sessions that aim to inspire youth to think ambitiously, act decisively, and channel their energies into turning innovative ideas into impactful global solutions. The interactive sessions will delve into key topics such as climate action, sustainability, innovation, leadership, educational transformation, digital innovation, sports and games, mental health, diversity, and cultural identity. This inclusive forum aims to unlock the potential of youth, facilitate the exchange of ideas and knowledge, and create a lasting link between ambitious youth, leaders, innovators, and creators.

Bujairi Terrace will be alive with activity as 13 interactive sessions and several main activities unfold throughout the forum. These sessions have been specifically designed to address the present needs of the youth, providing them with valuable insights and opportunities to explore innovative concepts. Attendees will have the chance to be inspired by speakers who will share their personal experiences and offer new perspectives that stimulate solution-oriented thinking.

One of the forum’s key activations is the “Leaders Diwan”, where attendees can learn from the expertise of leaders and decision makers in various fields. Moreover, MGF's main stage sessions will connect youth with acclaimed local and global innovators and industry experts creating a platform for meaningful interactions and collaboration.

To further enhance the experience, over 50 interactive workshops will take place at the "Skills Dukkan", bringing together youth with the forum's most prominent local and global partners. These collaborative sessions will unlock new learning opportunities for attendees, providing them with hands-on learning experiences and a chance to network with key players in their respective fields.

Diriyah’s Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo, who shared his lessons in leadership during a session entitled “From Brooklyn to Bujairi Terrace”, commented: “The Misk Global Forum brings together leaders in pursuit of one common goal - the empowerment of youth. As the leaders of tomorrow, they will one day continue the incredible progress that Vision 2030 and Saudi Arabia’s transformation are achieving. I cannot think of a better place to host such an important and life-changing forum than in Diriyah, The City of Earth and the birthplace of the Kingdom, and we look forward to seeing the incredible contributions that all of these young people will go on to make”.

Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) is a strategic partner to the forum for the second year in a row. Its endorsement aims to further its work to motivate and inspire young people to engage in Saudi Arabia’s national transformation and to develop their skills and opportunities in line with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

