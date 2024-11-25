Younus Al Nasser: This forum expresses our appreciation for our partners and their valuable contribution to our joint journey in the field of data and statistics towards consolidating Dubai’s position as a global digital capital, in line with the directives of our wise leadership.

Dubai – Recognizing the vital role of partnership and ongoing collaboration in harnessing data’s full potential in the digital age, Digital Dubai is hosting the Dubai Data and Statistics Partners Forum under the theme “Together On A Journey Toward A Data Driven Future”. Bringing together data champions and leaders from government entities and over 100 private sector companies. The event is taking place today Monday, November 25, 2024, at the Mandarin Jumeirah Hotel.

During the event, the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment will unveil its new strategy, showcase key initiatives completed with its partners, and discuss future projects that align with Dubai's digital transformation goals. The event will also honour participating entities from both sectors, recognizing their efforts in advancing data as a cornerstone of the digital transformation and future shaping, which is increasingly supported by artificial intelligence.

His Excellency Younus Al Nasser, Chief Executive, Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment, highlighted the value of partnerships, stating: “Data and statistics are essential to the city’s digital development and the progress of AI. Dubai’s model demonstrates the power of partnerships across government and private sector entities to foster a shared vision of future-oriented cities.”

“At the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment, under the umbrella of Digital Dubai, we are honored to host this significant event, marking a key milestone in our journey toward data-driven digital transformation. This gathering reflects our deep appreciation for our partners and their invaluable contributions to advancing our collective efforts in the field of data and statistics. Together, we aim to solidify Dubai’s status as a global digital capital, in alignment with the vision of our wise leadership.”

Afaf Buosaiba, CEO of Data & Statistics Operations Sector, Dubai Data & Statistics Establishment stated: “The success of the collaborative projects undertaken by the partners of the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment underscores the transformative potential of cooperation. It paves the way for advancing Dubai’s journey as a global digital capital, characterized by the strategic and optimal use of data and statistics to benefit all sectors. We are confident that this momentum will continue to grow, driving qualitative advancements that contribute to achieving our overarching goals for the future.”

For her part Sara Al Zarooni, Director of Data and Statistics Planning and Governance Department, stated: "Today, data serves as the backbone of decision-making and the implementation of future strategies. At Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment, as an integral part of Digital Dubai, we are committed to enabling the effective use of city data in planning and development processes. Our mission focuses on ensuring that data is reliable, transparent, and governed by the highest standards of privacy protection. By adopting this approach, we position data as one of the most critical assets for shaping the future, generating economic, social, and strategic value through data analysis, and leveraging these insights to design impactful plans and projects. In collaboration with our partners, we firmly believe we are in a race to build a better tomorrow, with data and statistics serving as key drivers in advancing Dubai’s position as a global digital capital."

The event aims to strengthen collaboration with strategic partners, share updates on recent initiatives, and explore innovative ways to leverage data for Dubai’s sustainable development. A special segment will recognize partner contributions, inspiring future cooperation in data-driven projects.

The event program includes a welcome speech by H.E. Younus Al Nasser, followed by a corporate video showcasing the results and community impact of collaborative projects. This is followed by a showcase of key projects and achievements, and an overview on the entity’s future plans and strategies.

A Partners’ Discussion and Feedback session with both government and private sectors will address key challenges in data and statistics, exploring solutions and celebrating successful collaborations. This dialogue aims to uncover new opportunities for partnerships that will support Dubai’s journey as a pioneering digital city.

With the Forum, Digital Dubai reaffirms its commitment to fostering data-driven innovation and building a collaborative ecosystem that positions Dubai as a leader in future-oriented urban development.