Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 13 February 2026: Discussions at World Defence Show 2026 reflected a clear shift in defence priorities across Saudi Arabia and the Gulf, with growing emphasis on integrated systems, automation and digitally enabled capabilities that can be deployed and scaled quickly.

Estonia’s participation at the show translated that demand into tangible outcomes, with three memoranda of understanding signed between Estonian defence companies and regional and international partners. These included agreements between:

Threod Systems and First Shield, Saudi Arabia

DefSecIntel Solutions and The Armored Group, Oman

Frankenburg Technologies and Hanwha, South Korea

Led by Hanno Pevkur, Minister of Defence of the Republic of Estonia, the national delegation held discussions with Saudi defence authorities and industry leaders from the Gulf, Asia and Europe.

Commenting on the outcomes of the show, H.E. Maria Belovas, Ambassador of the Republic of Estonia to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar said:

“World Defense Show demonstrated clearly how defence capability today is being shaped by the pace of digital development. Software, data, and autonomous functions are evolving faster than traditional platforms, and reshaping how systems are sustained, modernized, and integrated over time.

“Across Saudi Arabia, the wider Gulf, and internationally, there is strong emphasis on long-term capability ownership, interoperability, and strong industry partnerships. This was reflected in the agreements signed during the show by Estonian companies, underscoring international interest in Estonia’s strengths in autonomous systems, surveillance, counter-UAS, and digitally integrated defence technologies.

“Estonia’s defense investment now stands at 5% of GDP, reflecting the seriousness with which we approach national security and capability development. The outcomes of the show point to a clear direction - one grounded in adaptability, trusted cooperation, and digitally enabled defense solutions.”

Beyond individual agreements, this year’s show highlighted a wider evolution in how defence capability is assessed. While platforms remain central, increasing attention is being placed on the digital architecture that determines how those platforms perform over time. Software integration, data processing, autonomy and system interoperability are advancing on shorter cycles than traditional hardware, elevating the importance of upgradability and operational efficiency.

Estonia has introduced structural reforms to accelerate capability adoption, including the establishment of a Force Transformation Command designed to bridge defence forces, academia and industry and shorten the pathway from capability identification to deployment.

World Defence Show continues to serve as a strategic meeting point for regional and global defence stakeholders. Estonia’s engagement in Riyadh reinforces its role as a reliable and technologically advanced partner, with discussions from the show expected to progress into deeper technical cooperation and follow-on engagements across multiple markets in the months ahead.

More information about Estonian defence sector and its possibilities: estonia.ee/defence

MoUs signed at World Defence Show 2026:

Three memoranda of understanding were signed during World Defence Show 2026, involving Estonian defence companies and regional and international industry partners:

DefSecIntel Solutions signed an MoU with Oman’s The Armored Group

signed an MoU with Oman’s The Armored Group Frankenburg Technologies signed an MoU with South Korea’s Hanwha

signed an MoU with South Korea’s Hanwha Threod Systems signed an MoU with Saudi Arabia’s First Shield

The agreements support future cooperation across autonomous systems, surveillance, counter-UAS and digitally integrated defence technologies.

Company Overview:

Defendec - Autonomous intrusion detection system for remote areas with AI alarm verification and 400-day battery life.

Defsecintel Solutions - AI-powered mobile autonomous surveillance systems, unmanned surface vessels, multi-layer C-UAS with various effectors for defence and border security end-users.

Frankenburg Technologies - Tech to win the war – affordable, mass-manufacturable missile systems for national defence and critical infrastructure protection.

HEVI Optronics - We´ve created a capable system architecture which allows us to design and develop various Optronics solutions both in standard configurations and according to customer requirements and specifications.

Krattworks - KrattWorks builds EW resilient ISR drones, loitering munitions and decoy drones. We also produce multirotor and fixed wing aerial target UAVs.

Maru Defence - MARU Defence is specialized in designing and manufacturing all kinds of Special Purpose Containers and Camp Solutions for military, rescue, medicine and industrial direction.

Nortal - The future delivered. Seamlessly. Meaningful impact for societies and businesses, through smart transformation and elimination of costly friction.

Skeleton Technologies - Supercapacitors & SuperBatteries for high-power applications.

Threod Systems - Intelligence Elevated. Leading Provider of Battle-Tested Military Technology Solutions.

5.0 Robotics - On-Demand production of digitized parts right at the Frontline.

Estonian Defence Industry Association - The mission of the Estonian Defence and Aerospace Industry Association is to create better opportunities for their member companies on the markets of goods and services for defence & security purposes.

About Trade Estonia

Trade Estonia is part of Enterprise Estonia. As a state organisation, Trade Estonia helps Estonian companies to establish themselves in international markets. With a focus on future technologies and pioneering projects, Trade Estonia provides Estonian companies with access to market analysis and marketing strategies and creates the conditions for them to operate successfully on a global scale. Trade Estonia not only promotes the development of new business areas and the establishment of strategic partnerships but also facilitates access to international networks, thus contributing to the global competitiveness of Estonian companies.