Riyadh: The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) - the world's first standalone international intergovernmental organization focusing on the acceleration of the growth of an inclusive and sustainable digital economy - will hold its fourth General Assembly meeting, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. The meeting will take place on Wednesday, 19 February 2025, at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Center in the Dead Sea.

Chaired by His Excellency Eng. Sami Smeirat, Jordan’s Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship and the Chairperson of the DCO council, the annual meeting will be attended by ministers and officials representing the 16 Member States of the DCO.

Participation will include high-level delegates from Member States, Guest countries, International Organizations, observers, and digital economy experts.

The General Assembly will address several important issues related to strengthening digital cooperation among Member States, accelerating the growth of the digital economy, supporting technological innovation, and exploring ways to overcome challenges hindering inclusive and sustainable growth in the digital world.

In preparation of this occasion, H.E. Eng. Sami Smeirat, Jordan’s Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship and the Chairperson of the DCO Council, stated: "We look forward to welcoming delegations from Member States, representatives of international organizations, and experts in technology and the digital economy. This Assembly will be an important platform to discuss ways to enhance cooperation in the digital field, accelerate economic growth, and support innovation, serving the achievement of sustainable development goals.”

About Jordan’s aspirations in the Assembly, Minister Smeirat said, "The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan's hosting of the DCO General Assembly reflects its leadership’s belief that the digital economy is the future, and affirms the country’s leading role in technology and the digital economy in the region and its commitment to enhancing international cooperation to enable the development of the digital economy.”

Deemah AlYahya, Secretary-General of the DCO, emphasized the importance of the upcoming General Assembly meeting, saying: "The DCO recognizes the pivotal role of multilateral cooperation in working towards the achievement of the Organization’s mission for a prosperous digital future for all. The DCO General Assembly is an ideal multistakeholder platform for multilateral dialogue to draw a clear roadmap for the coming year, identifying mechanisms to address challenges stemming from the rapidly developing technologies, particularly in the era of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Without proactive efforts, AI risks deepening the global digital divide instead of advancing sustainable development goals.”

AlYahya expressed her anticipation to meet with all delegations at the Dead Sea to review the organization's achievements in 2024 and discuss upcoming initiatives for 2025, which will advance the organization towards achieving the goals of its 2030 Strategic Roadmap. “I look forward to a fruitful General Assembly that contributes to strengthening international cooperation and helps shape an inclusive and sustainable global digital economy,” she added.

On the sidelines of the General Assembly, the DCO will hold the Digital Prosperity Awards ceremony, an initiative recognizing outstanding digital contributions that drive growth, prosperity, and sustainable development. “The Assembly will also be a valuable opportunity to accelerate innovation in our Member States by celebrating and showcasing innovative entrepreneurs and highlighting valuable digital investment opportunities in promising start-ups,” AlYahya explained.

This General Assembly will also include the inaugural edition of the International Digital Cooperation Forum (IDCF), an annual gathering of global leaders, innovators, policymakers, and changemakers to accelerate digital economy growth. Taking place alongside the General Assembly, it will foster collaboration through dynamic engagement, high-impact discussions and initiatives. The forum will serve as a catalyst for actionable strategies that drive inclusive and sustainable digital transformation.

About the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO)

The Digital Cooperation Organization is the world's first standalone international intergovernmental organization focusing on the acceleration of the growth of an inclusive and sustainable digital economy. It is a global multilateral organization founded in November 2020 that aims to enable digital prosperity for all.

The DCO brings together the Ministries of Communications and Information Technology of its Member States, and is focused on empowering youth, women, and entrepreneurs, leveraging the accelerative power of the digital economy, and leapfrogging with innovation to drive economic growth and increase social prosperity.

The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) brings together ministries of communications and information technology in 16 countries: the Kingdom of Bahrain, the People's Republic of Bangladesh, the Republic of Cyprus, the Republic of Djibouti, the Republic of The Gambia, the Republic of Ghana, the Hellenic Republic (Greece), the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the State of Kuwait, the Kingdom of Morocco, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Sultanate of Oman, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the State of Qatar, the Republic of Rwanda, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - collectively representing nearly $3.5 trillion in GDP and a market of nearly 800 million people, more than 70% of whom are under the age of 35.

Through cooperation and strategic dialogue, we drive the facilitation of mutually advantageous cross-border legislation. The DCO seeks to establish within its Member States the optimal infrastructure and policies for the rapid creation of inclusive and equitable digital economies within which all people, businesses, and societies can innovate and thrive. The DCO’s vision is to work towards a world in which every nation, business, and person has a fair opportunity to prosper in the digital economy.

In pursuit of the Member States’ common interests, the DCO works collaboratively with governments, the private sector, international organizations, NGOs, and civil society to enable more inclusive digital transformation and the growth of the digital economy.

The DCO’s key initiatives include programs to enhance cross-border data flows, promote market expansion for SMEs, empower digital entrepreneurs, and advance digital inclusion among women, and the youth, and other underrepresented populations.

