DHL Global Forwarding got certified as Top Employer in Egypt, Kuwait, Qatar, Cameroon, Gabon, South Africa, Nigeria, Mauritius, and Kenya

Dubai, UAE: DHL Group continues to set benchmarks in human resources excellence. The recent certification by the Top Employers Institute highlights the group's ability to create a high-performance workplace supported by data-driven HR strategies and a clear focus on employee engagement.

In the Middle East & Africa region, DHL achieved strong recognition through multiple Top Employer certifications. For example, DHL Global Forwarding was named a Top Employer in Egypt, Kuwait, Qatar, Cameroon, Gabon, South Africa, Nigeria, Mauritius, and Kenya for 2025. The company also secured leading positions in the regional rankings, placing #3 in the overall Middle East category, as well as achieving #3 Top Employer rankings in both Egypt and Nigeria. These results reflect DHL’s consistent presence across key markets in the region.

Tobias Maier, CEO DHL Global Forwarding Middle East & Africa: “Markets such as Egypt, South Africa and Qatar are especially important to us. And earning the Top Employer recognition there shows that our people share the same ambition and spirit that drive our strategy forward. These achievements also reflect the dedication of our teams across the region, who continue to play a vital role in our success.”

Also on an international scale, the divisions of the Group showed remarkable results in this year’s survey. DHL eCommerce led the global field with an outstanding score of 93.51%, excelling particularly in Leadership and Employer Branding. Similarly, DHL Global Forwarding, Freight (DGFF) increased its global score to 93.45%, reaching the maximum of 100% in Business Strategy, Digital HR, and Purpose and Values. DHL Express also confirmed its high standards with a global score of 89.59%, notably achieving the full score in Ethics and Integrity.

In addition to these global achievements, the Group saw a record-breaking performance in its home market. Post & Paket Germany reached an overall score of 97.54%, significantly improving its standing in the German national ranking from 15th to 3rd place out of 147 certified companies. The division achieved scores above 95% in five out of six categories, with perfect 100% ratings in Business and People Strategy, Talent Acquisition, and Leadership.

The certification is based on the comprehensive "HR Best Practices Survey," which validates six key dimensions including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, and Wellbeing. The Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognizing excellence in People Practices. Through the Certification Programme, participating companies are validated as employers of choice. In 2025, the Institute certified nearly 2,500 Top Employers in 131 countries and regions, positively impacting the lives of over 14 million employees globally.

