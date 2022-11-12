RIYADH: The Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) has participated in the Misk Global Forum 2022 as a strategic partner. Organized by Mohammad Bin Salman Foundation (Misk), the forum united young creators and innovators with global leaders to discuss solutions for the benefit of future generations and the world at large.

DGDA’s participation in the forum came as part of its strategy to contribute positively to society, collaborate with international and local thought leaders, and further develop Diriyah, located northwest of Saudi Arabia’s capital city of Riyadh, into a modern cultural destination.

The Misk Global Forum 2022 took place from 9 - 10 November at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh and was held under the theme “Generation Transformation”. This year’s forum coincided with the 10th anniversary of Misk, a nonprofit organization seeking to uplift ambitious Saudi youth and connect them with resources to reach their goals.

The two-day forum featured several key events and dedicated activation spaces, including high-impact sessions delivered by global speakers, a skills lab, interactive discussions with thought leaders, and a number of engagement meetings focused on entrepreneurship.

During the symposium, Jerry Inzerillo, Group Chief Executive Officer of Diriyah Gate Development Authority, participated in a panel discussion titled “Cities of the Future” in which he discussed ways to drive positive change and shared DGDA’s latest efforts to empower youth throughout its projects. DGDA’s participation and strategic partnership with the forum underline the company’s mandate to support programs and initiatives that help ensure long-term, continuous growth within Diriyah.

As part of the event, Dr. Asma Siddiki, Executive Director of Education at DGDA, served as the moderator of a panel discussion titled “The Profit in Non-Profit” that explored the theme “What could be gained from being charitable?” The session focused on ways to identify academic and career paths that are both inspirational and practical, as well as how to support the non-profit sector at community level. It also looked into ways for Generation Transformation to align passion with values.

DGDA’s participation in Misk Global Forum 2022 aligns with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 strategic framework, which encourages national companies to foster local talents through a wide variety of innovative initiatives.

About Diriyah

As part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, Diriyah will be transformed into the Kingdom’s foremost historical, cultural and lifestyle destination and one of the world’s foremost historic tourism destinations.

Diriyah, established in 1446, is located within Riyadh province, just 15 minutes north-west of downtown Riyadh. It is recognized as a symbolic center of inspiration for the generations of leaders that have led the Kingdom since the foundation of the First Saudi State in 1727. As the renewed cultural and historic capital of the nation, Diriyah is being developed over 14 square kilometers and is designed and built with Saudi traditions and heritage in mind. The mixed-use traditional urban community will be created using the authentic Najdi architectural style, typical of Saudi villages of centuries past.

Sitting at the cultural heart of Diriyah lies the historic city of At-Turaif. Built in 1766, At-Turaif is recognized as one of the world’s foremost mud-brick cities. Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2010, it is today set to become one of the nation’s must-see historic destinations.

With cultural and lifestyle experiences at its heart, Diriyah will be enriched by entertainment, learning, shopping, dining, hospitality, residential and workplace offerings. On completion, it will be home to a population of 100,000 residents, workers, students and visitors and will celebrate the rich cultural history of Saudi Arabia.

The development will feature an array of world-class cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, office and residential areas, including 38 hotels, a diverse collection of museums, a bustling retail heart and over 150 places to dine. The existing Bujairi Terrace area will soon be home to Riyadh’s new premium dining hub, enjoying uninterrupted views of At-Turaif; and the 141-key Samhan Heritage Hotel. Wadi Hanifah, a two square kilometer space accessible from the escarpment walk, will provide passive and active recreational spaces and boutique hospitality venues; places to unwind and spend the afternoon with family and friends in the beautiful wadi surroundings.

