Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s Innovation Centre is organising the second cycle of the CleanTech Hackathon from 19 to 21 February 2024. This is a part of DEWA’s participation in ‘UAE Innovates 2024’. The competition aims to attract innovators and university students from around the world, as well as specialists in sustainable innovations in energy, digital transformation, elevating the efficiency and reliability of clean and renewable energy, and integrating clean and renewable energy sources with other energy systems.

“We organise the second cycle of the CleanTech Hackathon in line with the directives of the wise leadership, we are committed to empowering the youth, enhancing their knowledge, and encouraging them to work in the clean and renewable energy field. We motivate them to be creative and innovative to develop sustainable solutions that accelerate the energy transition and contribute to achieving net zero. Structured around three main tracks, the competition focuses on optimising the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of clean energy sources, ensuring the reliability and stability of renewable energy, and integrating renewable energy seamlessly into existing systems. These tracks contribute to maximising efficiency, overcoming intermittency challenges, and innovatively addressing energy storage, distribution, and smart grid technologies,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“The Innovation Centre supports our efforts to enhance the participation of young people in creating positive change and shaping the future of sustainable energy globally. Through the Innovation Centre, DEWA aims to raise awareness on sustainability, hone national capabilities, and enhance business competitiveness in this promising sector. This supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050,” added Al Tayer.

“CleanTech Hackathon is part of DEWA’s endeavour to support efforts to combat climate change and promote environmental sustainability,” said Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA.

The first cycle of the CleanTech Hackathon witnessed competition among 48 innovators, university students, and specialists. The Hackathon attracted 110 applications from 16 countries. The Hackathon concluded its activities by awarding four winners with valuable monetary prizes.

