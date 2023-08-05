Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has organised a Youth Circle entitled ‘Today’s Legacy for Tomorrow’s Generations’, in collaboration with the Watani Al Emarat Foundation, DEWA Youth Council, and the Dubai Youth Council. DEWA’s Innovation Centre hosted the Circle. It aimed to underscore the critical role that the youth play in various fields of sustainability. The Circle saw the participation of DEWA youth and. It highlighted the efforts of DEWA and the Watani Al Emarat Foundation in accelerating sustainability and climate action. It raised awareness of social responsibility and the role of the youth in finding innovative solutions for current and future challenges, preserving natural resources, and creating a sustainable positive impact to achieve the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030.

“We invest in the energies and capabilities of the youth, and we empower and qualify them to contribute in advancing the UAE’s leadership and excellence. In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, DEWA has adopted an integrated strategy to build the knowledge and expertise of the youth. We support their journey down the path of knowledge and innovation to ensure a brighter and more sustainable future. This is especially important in the Year of Sustainability in the UAE and our country’s preparations to host the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28) in Expo City Dubai at the end of this year. The UAE is the first country in the history of the Conference of the Parties to include the youth in the presidential team of the conference. This highlights the great importance that the UAE attaches to raising the awareness of the youth, listening to their opinions, and preparing them to uphold their responsibilities in global climate action as the next generation of sustainability leaders,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“We take great pride in our partnership with DEWA in organising this Youth Circle, aimed at inspiring and empowering young people to actively contribute to the achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals. Our participation in this event is driven by our recognition of the significance of youth development, as well as our commitment to equip them with necessary knowledge and tools to generate innovative solutions and foster a positive change in the community. This perfectly aligns with our ambition of building a sustainable society and a promising future in the UAE. The youth are the driving force behind all growth and advancement, including sustainability and climate action. They are the future leaders who will shape the landscape of tomorrow. At Watani Al Emarat Foundation, we are dedicated to constantly support and nurture the youth, helping them realise their ambitious visions. We firmly believe in their capabilities to transform environmental challenges into opportunities for growth and sustainable development of our nation,” said HE Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi, Director General of Watani Al Emarat Foundation.

At the end of the Youth Circle, the participants toured the Innovation Centre, where they watched innovative shows with drones, augmented reality, and hologram technology. They also enjoyed several interactive experiences, including the autonomous bus ride, and the virtual journey using Metaverse technology around the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world.

