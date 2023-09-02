Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organised 121 training courses and awareness sessions on occupational health and safety in the first half of 2023, with the participation of 2,233 employees from all divisions. DEWA also organised various activities in all aspects of occupational health and safety, supporting its ongoing efforts to promote a culture of occupational health and safety among employees and provide a healthy and safe work environment according to the highest international standards.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, emphasised that DEWA effectively implements quality, health, safety and environmental management systems as part of its Integrated Management Systems Policy, to enhance health and safety standards in all its projects and operations.

“We are keen to ensure that DEWA’s employees keep pace with the latest global developments related to occupational health and safety. This is part of our responsibility towards our employees, customers and society, to provide our services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, quality and efficiency. We achieve this through continuous training, knowledge sharing, and discussing mechanisms for improving the health and safety of human resources, ways to improve productivity, operational efficiency and sustainability, to ensure a brighter and more sustainable future for generations to come,” added Al Tayer.

Dr. Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources at DEWA, said that DEWA is certified by the British Safety Council as an occupational health and safety training centre. DEWA is the first government department in Dubai to be registered with the Council. Employees who undergo the training by DEWA staff are awarded credit certificates in occupational health and safety from the British Safety Council.

