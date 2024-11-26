Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has concluded its Annual Overseas Conference, a significant event bringing together representatives from DCT Abu Dhabi’s international offices and key global tourism partners from Abu Dhabi. The conference served as a platform for collaboration, strategy alignment, and information-sharing aimed at driving Abu Dhabi’s tourism growth across various international markets.

The Annual Overseas Conference provided a dynamic platform for key tourism stakeholders in the emirate to engage with DCT Abu Dhabi’s overseas representatives from key international markets, including the UK, India, Germany, and the GCC, with a focus on optimising Abu Dhabi’s global presence.

DCT Abu Dhabi shared strategic insights into the emirate’s Tourism Strategy 2030 and presenting new initiatives and offerings which will support long-term tourism growth. Attendees participated in market-specific networking sessions, fostering tailored collaborations that address the unique needs of each target region.

Abdulla Yousuf, Director of International Operations at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “The Annual Overseas Conference enables DCT Abu Dhabi to strengthen relationships with our valued partners, align on strategic objectives, and explore new avenues for enhancing Abu Dhabi’s appeal globally. Through these interactions, we are committed to delivering compelling experiences and ensuring Abu Dhabi remains a top destination for travellers worldwide.”

This event underscores DCT Abu Dhabi’s dedication to meaningful partnerships and accelerating tourism industry growth, aligning with the emirate’s goals to position Abu Dhabi as a premier destination for culture and leisure.

