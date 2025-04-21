Muscat: In line with its commitment to sustainable human capital development and the advancement of national talent, National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, played a prominent role in the 8th Annual Oman Society for Human Resource Management (OSHRM) Conference, organized by the Ministry of Labour, under the patronage of His Highness Sayyid Marwan bin Turki Al Said, Governor of Dhofar. Through its active engagement in both the conference and the accompanying exhibition, National Finance reaffirmed its dedication to empowering local talent, cultivating future-ready leadership, and contributing to the long-term development of the Omani workforce paving the way for sustained innovation and cross-sectoral progress.

The 8th Annual OSHRM Conference, held under the theme ‘Leadership in Open Space’, brought together distinguished industry leaders and C-suite executives, offering a premier platform for the exchange of insights and forward-thinking dialogue on visionary leadership and sustainable human capital strategies in the country. A key focus of the event was the cultivation of psychologically safe and balanced work environments—empowering employees with the support needed to navigate professional challenges, foster continuous growth, and achieve a healthy work-life equilibrium.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Tariq Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer of National Finance, remarked: "We are honoured to take part in the prestigious 8th Annual OSHRM Conference, an important national platform that spotlighted the evolution of leadership and the future of human resource practices. At National Finance, we firmly believe in the transformative power of people and acknowledge the vital role that talent plays in driving organizational growth and long-term success. Events such as this are instrumental in fostering a culture of innovation, advancing the sustainable development of human capital, and reinforcing the principles of diversity and inclusion across the nation’s professional landscape."

National Finance’s presence at the event, showcased through its dedicated kiosk, underscored the company’s notable achievements in workforce management and operational excellence. Renowned for its commitment to being an Employer of Choice, National Finance has consistently cultivated a workplace culture that promotes professional development and personal growth. Through well-structured talent development strategies and clear pathways for career progression, the company remains steadfast in its mission to empower employees to realize their full potential. By equipping its workforce with the necessary knowledge, leadership skills, and growth opportunities, National Finance continues to drive high performance and foster a resilient workforce.

It is noteworthy that National Finance remains deeply committed to the development of national talent, consistently maintaining an Omanisation rate exceeding 90% over the past three years. This achievement reflects the company’s steadfast belief in nurturing local capabilities and driving sustainable capacity building. Looking ahead, National Finance continues to invest in cultivating a future-ready workforce, empowering young professionals to lead innovative initiatives that contribute to the nation’s long-term economic growth and prosperity.

Through its active participation in prestigious industry events, National Finance continues to position itself at the forefront of human capital development, setting benchmarks in workforce management and reaffirming its commitment to fostering a workplace culture where employees are empowered to grow, thrive, and contribute meaningfully to the country’s progress.