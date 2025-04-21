Aligning with Vision 2030, the second edition of the World With Purpose KSA summit will explore how family institutions shape global prosperity, unlock cross-border opportunities, and drive economic transformation

National Center for Family Business is the official endorsing partner of the summit

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Later this month, over 200 influential leaders from local and global family businesses will convene in Riyadh for the second edition of World With Purpose KSA 2025 – an exclusive, invitation-only summit taking place on 28 and 29 April at Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel, in the historic Diriyah district.

Held under the theme The Purpose Legacy - Where family businesses meet to write the future, the summit underscores the vital role of family enterprises in fostering long-term value, beyond profitability. With family-owned businesses contributing over 70% of the GCC's GDP, their influence is central to the region’s economic evolution and alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Across two dynamic days, World With Purpose KSA 2025 will explore the intersection of leadership with purpose, foreign direct investment (FDI), technology-led innovation, and sustainable development – three foundational pillars of Saudi Arabia’s transformation into a diversified, knowledge-based economy aligned with Vision 2030.

“Saudi Arabia is increasingly seen as a global hub for innovation, economic growth, and sustainable development,” said Roberta Calarese, Founder and CEO of GHAYA, the organisation behind World With Purpose. “This summit offers a platform for visionary family business leaders to explore strategic investment opportunities, foster cross-border collaborations, and contribute to building a more inclusive and prosperous future.”

Summit Highlights

Day 1: Thought-provoking keynotes and discussions on the legacy of family businesses, their role in shaping global prosperity, and their ability to unlock inclusive economic transformation.

Day 2: Investment roundtables and technology showcases aligned with Vision 2030, alongside dedicated sessions for women family business leaders as part of the Women with Purpose track.

From curated conversations to immersive cultural experiences, every element of World With Purpose KSA 2025 is designed to reflect the Kingdom’s bold ambition and authentic spirit.

Confirmed Speakers Include:

Hossam Radwan – CEO, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Group

– CEO, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Group Ramzi Abukhadra – Chairman, UBS KSA

– Chairman, UBS KSA Bruno Roche – Former Chief Economist, Mars and Founder, Economics of Mutuality

– Former Chief Economist, Mars and Founder, Economics of Mutuality Piers Cumberlege – Chair, Straightview International and Professor, HEC

– Chair, Straightview International and Professor, HEC Bolor-Erdene Battsengel – Former Vice Minister of Digital Development and Communications, Mongolia; Strategic Advisor, SpaceX

– Former Vice Minister of Digital Development and Communications, Mongolia; Strategic Advisor, SpaceX Stacey Lawson – Chairwoman, Ygrene Energy Fund

– Chairwoman, Ygrene Energy Fund Prof. De Kai Hkust – Board Member The Future Society

– Board Member The Future Society Prof. Dr Ali Mokdad – Chief Strategy Officer, Population Health, University of Washington

Chief Strategy Officer, Population Health, University of Washington Dr. Sinuhe Arroyo – Founder and CEO,Orchid.io and Taiger

– Founder and CEO,Orchid.io and Taiger Prof. Mohammad Nurannabi – Director Center for Sustainability and Climate Prince Sultan University

“As we build forward, we must remember that in the tapestry of life, great privilege carries profound responsibility,” Roberta added. “Legacy is not about looking back – it is about building forward. World With Purpose KSA 2025 is where bold leaders turn privilege into progress and business into a bridge to a better world.”

Looking Ahead

Building on the momentum of its inaugural edition in 2023, this year’s summit is expected to amplify Saudi Arabia’s global positioning by hosting a growing network of family enterprises, investors, and knowledge partners, including the U.S.-based impact firm 360 One, Global strategy Partner for World With Purpose KSA 2025. The event’s prestigious partners include; National Center for Family Business, the official endorsing partner; BCG as knowledge partner; transport partner, BMW; Enso as the event partner and hospitality partner, Bab Samhan, along with several regional champions.

Sessions will also address broader challenges around environmental sustainability, the future of leadership, artificial intelligence, intergenerational transition, and impact investing, reinforcing the Kingdom’s aspiration to emerge as a global force for purpose-driven progress.

World With Purpose KSA 2025 is more than a summit – it is a catalyst for collective action, global prosperity, and transformative change.

About World With Purpose

In 2022, Business Consultancy firm Ghaya, founded World with Purpose to inspire leaders to lead with purpose and build a global impact economy where no one is left behind. The organisation unites exceptional business leaders, global thought leaders, academic experts and purpose heroes to unleash the power of business as a force for good.

The World with Purpose Summit Series – where global business leaders find inspiration, forge connections, align purpose with profit, and ignite change. World With Purpose orchestrates an unparalleled series of invitation-only annual events, dedicated to unleashing the transformative power of business as a force for good. Each summit fosters holistic conversations that seamlessly blend discussions on the world economy, inner leadership development, enterprise evolution, stories of purpose-driven heroes, and impactful investment strategies. Join us at the forefront of purpose-driven leadership and be a catalyst for global change at World with Purpose Summit Series.

https://www.ghaya.ae