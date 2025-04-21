Underlines the pivotal role of endowments in preserving Emirati values and fostering sustainable social impact

Abu Dhabi, UAE: In alignment with the vision of the UAE’s Year of Community, the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority (Awqaf Abu Dhabi) has launched a series of majlis visits to engage with Emiratis and highlight how endowments serve as a means to preserve family wealth, strengthen social bonds, and foster long-term community development.

The initiative began with a visit to Mohammed Belajer Al Rumaithi’s Majlis, where His Excellency Fahad Abdul Qader Al Qassim, Director General of Awqaf Abu Dhabi, outlined how endowments combine Islamic traditions with modern financial solutions. He explained that these structures allow families to secure their legacy while giving back to society, reinforcing the UAE’s vision for a stronger, more connected nation. The outreach programme continued with a visit to the majlis of Khalid Bin Tannaf Al Minhali, and Al Tawiyyah Majlis with additional sessions planned throughout the year.

HE Al Qassim emphasised that endowments are a unique financial mechanism that ensures continuous support for social causes such as education, healthcare, and mosque development. He stated: “An endowment is not a one-time donation but a long-term investment in our society. Under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE is committed to building a sustainable and inclusive economy. Endowments play a key role in realising this vision by strengthening financial security, preserving national values, and fostering social cohesion.”

HE Al Qassim highlighted during the visits how Awqaf Abu Dhabi offers structured endowment models tailored to different needs, ensuring that Emiratis can create long-term social and economic impact. Family Endowments safeguard wealth across generations while creating social benefits. Charitable Endowments directly support key sectors such as healthcare, education, and community services, while Mixed Endowments allow individuals to balance personal financial security with philanthropy.

Beyond their social value, endowments play a critical role in Abu Dhabi’s economy, contributing to GDP through direct asset management, fund distribution, and regulatory oversight of other endowment institutions. HE Al Qassim explained that Awqaf Abu Dhabi manages a substantial portfolio of real estate and investments, ensuring that endowment-generated revenues continue to drive economic activity.

Additionally, by distributing profits from endowments to various social and economic initiatives, these funds flow back into the local economy. As a regulator, Awqaf Abu Dhabi also licenses and oversees other endowment institutions, ensuring a sustainable and growing endowment sector in Abu Dhabi.

illustrating the scale of impact, HE Al Qassim pointed to major initiatives such as the AED 1 billion healthcare endowment and the "Waqf Al Masajid" mosque development programme, which demonstrate how structured endowments create sustainable impact while preserving Emirati values. Additionally, Awqaf Abu Dhabi plays a crucial role in protecting minors’ inherited assets, ensuring their financial security and responsible management until they reach adulthood. This service, accessible through the TAMM platform, reflects the UAE’s commitment to integrating Islamic financial principles with modern regulatory practices.

HE Al Qassim reiterated the importance of endowments in shaping the UAE’s future, not only in strengthening economic diversification but also in ensuring long-term stability for families and communities. He concluded, “Endowments are a bridge between our past and future, preserving our values while securing financial sustainability for generations to come. In this Year of Community, we encourage all Emiratis to explore how endowments can serve their family’s interests while strengthening our society. By investing in endowments, we invest in the long-term resilience, unity, and prosperity of our nation.”

About Awqaf Abu Dhabi

Established in May 2023, Awqaf Abu Dhabi promotes and develops the endowment sector by maximising social and financial impact across the community through developing investments and partnerships to meet values of sustainability.

In addition to managing all endowment related processes, Awqaf Abu Dhabi manages the financial guardianship and development of wealth of minors, interdicted and others, contributing to greater financial and social inclusion.

Awqaf Abu Dhabi aims to advance the culture of endowments, and organises events, conferences, and seminars centered on the management and investment of endowments and minors’ funds. It also aims to reshape endowment practices at the Emirate level.

