Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) will be the Official Destination Partner for the Air Expo 2024, set to take place from 19-21 November at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), underscoring the emirate’s prominence as a key facilitator of diverse, high-level MICE events in the region.

Abu Dhabi Air Expo is one of the most successful aviation exhibitions within the region. Alternating with Dubai Airshow, the exhibition is designed for professionals and offers visitors a wide and representative range of the ever-growing aviation industry.

Air Expo 2024 will bring together over 20,000 aviation professionals, industry leaders, and enthusiasts from around the globe, showcasing cutting-edge technologies and advancements in the dynamic aviation and aerospace sectors. It will also feature keynote addresses from thought leaders, and a special focus on the future of aviation through the Advanced Air Mobility segment, which explores the latest innovations in urban air transport, drone technologies, and sustainable aviation solutions.

Mubarak Al Shamsi, Director of the Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau ADCEB, said: “We are proud to partner with Air Expo 2024, offering a premier platform for innovation, knowledge exchange, and development in this exciting sector. As we welcome enthusiasts and experts from around the globe, we aim for the event to further showcase Abu Dhabi's unmatched destination offering and its vast potential as a world-class host for large-scale MICE events, delivering success and value for all involved.”

As the Official Destination Partner, DCT Abu Dhabi will strengthen collaborations with key partners while advancing the emirate’s status as a global destination for business events, tourism, and investment. Through its partnership with Air Expo 2024, DCT Abu Dhabi will showcase the emirate’s world-class infrastructure, state-of-the-art facilities, and business environment that enables partners to thrive.

The partnership with Air Expo aligns with DCT Abu Dhabi's vision to drive growth and support the goals of the Tourism Strategy 2030, which aims to boost visitor numbers from nearly 24 million in 2023 to 39.3 million by 2030, while creating approximately 178,000 new jobs in the sector.

