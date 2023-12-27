Objective was to raise awareness amongst the licensed places of worship in the emirate

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Community Development - Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, organised an introductory workshop titled ‘Security and Safety Requirements for Places of Worship in the Emirate’.

The workshop was held as part of the DCD’s dedication to raising awareness amongst places of worship about the license renewal process and associated requirements that need to be fulfilled, including building security and safety conditions in order to ensure the health and safety of its users.

Moreover, the workshops highlighted the requirements and procedures to renew a license for places of worship, the conditions and procedures for meeting the security and safety requirements of buildings, and the ‘Hassantuk’ smart city initiative.

Commenting on the workshop, Mahasen Al Hosani, Director of the Licensing Division at DCD, said: “The DCD works to promote inclusiveness and tolerance in society, in line with the UAE’s commitment to welcoming guests from all cultures. We are keen to achieve three main ambitions: a decent standard of living for every individual in society, an effective and responsible society, and a tolerant and am inviting society. A tolerant society guarantees everyone the opportunity to practice their religious rituals in an atmosphere of safety and security.”

She added: “The cooperation between the DCD and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority comes within the framework of enhancing the security and safety of places of worship in the emirate. This emphasises the importance of the department’s role in regulating places of worship and granting them legal licenses within the applicable procedures, in addition to ensuring the security and safety of visitors, especially since Abu Dhabi includes 26 licensed places of worship for non-Muslims, operating within a legal framework.”

About the Department of Community Development

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi (DCD) was established in 2018 to govern the social and community-development sector through a set of policies, strategies, systems, and standards. The Department aims to improve the quality of life in the emirate and provide a dignified life for all, through high-quality, impactful, and efficient services. One of DCD’s priorities is to raise awareness about social issues pertinent to Abu Dhabi and its people and find innovative solutions.

