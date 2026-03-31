Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi (DCD) has launched the first activation of “Where Life Pulses” in Al Aamerah district, taking place from 10 to 12 April at Al Aamerah Park from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM. The initiative is a series of interactive mobile activations designed to transform public spaces and community markets across Abu Dhabi into vibrant community hubs. Its core mission is to empower children and youth to lead their own projects and experiences, with the full support of their families and the local community.

This launch aligns with the Year of the Family 2026 and reflects DCD’s commitment to enhancing quality of life in districts by positioning families as key partners in community development. Al Aamerah marks the first of several activation locations planned throughout the year, providing young people with practical spaces to experiment, create, and foster a culture of participation that starts at home and ripples out through the neighbourhood.

Al Aamerah activation features two dedicated platforms designed to nurture creativity and entrepreneurship across different age groups, while encouraging families to play an active role.

The first platform, “From Our Home”, is designed for children aged 3 to 9. It allows young participants to create, display, and sell their own handmade crafts and products. Activities extend to simple food projects like preparing baked goods and juices, as well as educational crafts that promote hands-on learning. All activities are conducted under the supervision and with the support of families, turning the experience into a shared endeavour that strengthens family bonds and builds connections among neighbours.

The second platform, “The Pioneers”, targets youth aged 9 to 21. It enables young participants to manage their own market stalls, selling real products or offering skill-based services such as photography, design, and tutoring. It also provides a valuable opportunity for young entrepreneurs to showcase and sell items from their emerging brands. Complementing the market experience are workshops on entrepreneurship, life skills, and innovation, helping youth develop practical abilities in a dynamic, interactive environment.

H.E Eng. Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of DCD, commented: "Where Life Pulses introduces a new community-based approach to youth empowerment that starts right in our neighbourhoods. It highlights the essential role of families and community members in supporting young people and creating a lasting impact through activations that reflect the unique identity of each district. The initiative affirms that communities are shaped by their people. In Abu Dhabi, we place our trust in our youth and provide them with a supportive environment to turn their ambitions into reality."

H.E. Mohamed Helal Al Balooshi, Executive Director of the Community Engagement and Empowerment Sector at DCD, added: “This initiative has been carefully designed to give children and youth hands-on experience in entrepreneurship and community participation, while reinforcing the family's role as an active partner. At DCD, we are dedicated to providing young people with dedicated spaces to discover their abilities and contribute positively to their families and the wider community.” He noted that the initiative supports DCD’s broader vision of activating public spaces as vibrant community hubs that nurture creativity, strengthen belonging, and enhance quality of life.

The success of “Where Life Pulses” is driven by collaboration with key strategic partners. These include the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) through its Municipal Presence Centers, which provides public venues and facilitates community engagement; the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) , which helps coordinate student participation through schools; the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) ; the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) ; the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) , supporting young entrepreneurs; and the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, which provides volunteers and funding through corporate social responsibility programmes.

Following its successful debut in Al Aamerah, the “Where Life Pulses” initiative will visit more districts across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain throughout 2026. Each activation will be tailored to reflect the local character and needs of its host community, reinforcing social cohesion across the emirate.

DCD invites all families and young people in Al Aamerah and surrounding areas to attend and participate in the upcoming activities. Those interested in joining the activations and community experiences can follow DCD’s official social media channels for event details, schedules, and participation opportunities.