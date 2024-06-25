Moscow - From June 28 to July 2, Days of UAE Culture will be held on Manezhnaya Square—one of the central locations of the "Summer in Moscow" project. Citizens and tourists are invited to learn more about the country's attractions, traditional attire and cuisine, partake in henna painting, and explore an exhibition of paintings and photo displays.

The program is organized by the UAE Embassy and the Government of Moscow. It will be part of a cycle of events held on a reciprocal basis within the framework of bilateral cooperation, said Deputy Mayor Natalia Sergunina.

"Partnership relations between our countries are developing in many areas, including tourism. In 2023 alone, more than 42,000 travelers from the UAE visited Moscow—eight times more than the previous year. This trend continued in the first quarter of 2024—we are again recording growth. We invite everyone to Manezhnaya Square to see the exhibitions and musical performances, participate in master classes, take photos in front of art objects, and try popular Arab delicacies," announced Natalia Sergunina.

According to her, guests from the United Arab Emirates are attracted by the centuries-old Russian culture and the abundance of parks and museums. Gastronomy, which combines the cuisines of different peoples of the world, is also particularly popular. Most often, travelers from the UAE come to the capital alone (34.2%) or with a partner (23.8%). They choose comfortable hotels: about a quarter of them stay in five-star hotels (23.4%).

"We express deep appreciation and joy regarding holding the UAE Culture Days in the very center of Moscow, on Manezhnaya Square. We were very eager to host the event in this iconic place, on this beautiful square. This historical area is considered one of Moscow's most beautiful tourist spots. Our goal was to introduce the friendly Russian people to the culture and heritage of the UAE. We strongly believe that culture serves as a bridge between peoples and societies. The cultural event will be held over five days, during which we will try to showcase the true national heritage of the Emirates through folk performances by national art groups, a demonstration of an ancient Emirati wedding show, a falconry show, an engraving exhibition, henna pattern drawing, and an exhibition of antiques and folk crafts. Visitors will also be able to taste Emirati coffee and popular Emirati dishes. In addition, visitors to the event will be able to purchase traditional Emirati goods, and there will also be an opportunity to take memorable photos in a specially equipped photo zone. Cultural exchange between our two friendly countries has reached a new and qualitative stage, as there is an increasing flow of UAE citizens coming to Moscow for tourism, expressing their admiration and interest in the culture, art, history, as well as various customs and traditions of the friendly Russian people, which is why many of them have already made multiple visits to your beautiful country. Moscow is considered one of the attractive tourist destinations for tourists from the Emirates. Taking this opportunity, I would like to thank the Government of Moscow for their cooperation and support in successfully holding this important event for us and wish everyone to enjoy their visit," noted His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Sultan Essa Al Jaber, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Russian Federation.

Moscow is an important tourist destination not only in Russia but also internationally. In 2023, the foreign tourist flow amounted to 23 million people, most often coming from China, India, CIS countries, and the Middle East. To strengthen international ties, the capital participates in major specialized exhibitions, organizes business missions, and organizes projects and events aimed at an international audience.

Contacts for Media: presstourism@mos.ru