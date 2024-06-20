With thousands of things to do, see, experience, and explore across the city, there are more ways than ever for a summer well spent in Dubai

Residents and visitors can unlock endless summer adventures with incredible daily surprises, unmissable raffles, exclusive retail promotions, diverse culinary delights, as well as free access for kids across leading hotels and iconic attractions

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2024 is bringing together the very best that the city has to offer for its biggest and most exciting edition yet, promising a summer well spent for residents and visitors with thousands of things to do, see, experience, and explore. The 27th edition of the highly anticipated DSS, organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), will make summer the best time to be in the emirate from 28 June - 1 September 2024, bringing 65 days of non-stop fun, incredible events, astounding shopping, thrilling prizes, diverse gastronomy, and unbeatable hotel and attraction offers.

Unforgettable thrills and endless joy awaits everyone spending the season in the city - be it friends or families, couples or solo travellers, residents or visitors, seeking pocket-friendly value or thrilling adventures. New surprises will be unlocked every day, guaranteeing a fun-filled summer with unmissable experiences across exceptional shopping malls, theme parks and attractions, as well as unbeatable hotel staycation promotions, star-powered performances and live entertainment, diverse culinary delights, an enchanting new season of Modesh World celebrating the beloved attraction’s 25th anniversary, and so much more. As always, the city’s favourite summer festival will also bring countless opportunities for shoppers to win grand prizes in spectacular raffles and competitions.

Kicking off DSS 2024 with a bang, the opening weekend will feature must-see concerts at Coca Cola Arena by legendary performers Georges Wassouf and Al Shami on 28 June, followed by three of the biggest names in rap – Xzibit, D12 and Obie Trice on 29 June, and Ethiopia's biggest pop star, Teddy Afro on 30 June.

Returning for its third year, the Beat the Heat concert series will feature an epic line up of rising young Arab musicians, as well as fun game zones and dining experiences. Visitors can look out for talented performances from the likes of Siilawy, Marwan Moussa, Soulja, Abo El Anwar and Big Sam. The complete lineup, ticket sales, and other exciting announcements will be revealed soon.

Promising a summer of big savings, DSS sales will bring the best bargains at top brands across the city. Shoppers can grab hot deals, limited-time offers, and incredible prices throughout the summer on all their favourite lifestyle, fashion, beauty, and electronics brands.

With DSS, there truly is no shortage of fun, excitement, entertainment, and big savings to be found across the city. The full calendar of events will be unveiled soon, showcasing a comprehensive guide on how to make the most of summer in Dubai.

Dubai Summer Surprises 2024 is supported by key sponsors Al Futtaim (Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Festival Plaza), Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, and Mall of Emirates), Dubai Holding Asset Management (Al Seef, Bluewaters, City Walk, The Beach, and The Outlet Village), Mercato Shopping Mall, Merex Investment, Nakheel (Ibn Battuta, Nakheel Mall, and The View at The Palm); as well as AW Rostamani, Emirates Airlines, ENOC, e&, and talabat.

For more information, visit @CelebrateDubai on social media and the Dubai Summer Surprises website.

About Dubai Summer Surprises 2024:

Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) returns for its 27th edition this year, running from 28 June to 1 September 2024. The annual festival brings 65 days of non-stop adventure with thousands of offers and fun things to do across the city, showcasing the summer as one of the best times of the year to explore Dubai. Residents and visitors can discover world-class shopping, incredible offers at iconic hotels and attractions, non-stop entertainment and epic concerts, diverse dining, as well as new and exciting activities for all ages and preferences. With endless offers and experiences to enjoy with friends and family throughout the summer, DSS 2024 promises something for everyone.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment:

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.

