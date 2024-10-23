Muscat, Oman: Under the patronage of Oman’s Environment Authority, Oman Climate Week is set to take place from February 21-28, 2025, at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre, Muscat.

This weeklong event will feature conferences, panel discussions, masterclass workshops, Tech & Science Talks, a 3-day exhibition, and side events such as the Future Climate Leaders Awards, Women & Climate discussions, a Gala Dinner, field trips, and community activities. Organized in collaboration with the Oman Environment Authority, UNEP, the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Higher Education, Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), and other global partners, Oman Climate Week aims to unite international leaders to accelerate climate action.

At the heart of Oman Climate Week is the Scientific Conference which will be hosted in the Expo area.

This conference offers scholars, researchers, and practitioners a unique platform to present cutting-edge research and innovative solutions addressing climate change. It invites original research papers, review articles, and case studies focused on critical areas such as climate mitigation, renewable energy, CCUS, climate finance and policy, sustainable agriculture, water and land management, and biodiversity.

All submissions will undergo a rigorous peer-review process to ensure the highest academic standards. The Scientific Committee, chaired by Dr. Malik Al Wardy, Director of CESAR at Sultan Qaboos University, will review the research. The committee is composed of experts from leading institutions such as Sultan Qaboos University, Colorado School of Mines, Manhattan University, University of Southampton, United Nations University, Qatar University, etc.

Dr. Malik Al Wardy emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, " The Scientific Conference is a cornerstone of Oman Climate Week, providing a platform for researchers to contribute innovative climate solutions that will drive tangible change’’

Researchers are encouraged to submit original papers, review articles, and case studies by October 31st. Successful submissions will be presented at the conference and published in the Journal of the Oman Climate Week Proceedings, which will be distributed globally to academic institutions, research organizations, policymakers, and industry leaders.

Submission guidelines can be found on the official Oman Climate Week website: https://omanclimateweek.com/research/

Oman Climate Week is supported by key partners including UNFCCC, IPCC, ADNOC, Masdar, Bloomberg, Global Carbon Council, Baker Hughes, and many more. This event offers unparalleled opportunities for networking, collaboration, and knowledge sharing with global experts in climate science and sustainable development.

For media inquiries, please contact Lama@birba.om

ABOUT OMAN ENVIRONMENT AUTHORITY

Established on August 18, 2020, by Royal Decree No. 106/2020, the Environment Authority develops plans to protect Oman’s environment and natural resources, combat pollution, and preserve ecosystems. It promotes sustainable development by protecting wildlife, preserving renewable resources, and raising environmental awareness. The Authority also enforces environmental laws, manages natural reserves, and focuses on environmental monitoring and impact assessment.

ABOUT BIRBA

Birba, an Omani media and event agency advocates for sustainable economies in line with Oman’s Vision 2040 and the United Nations’ sustainable development goals. Through events, media, and intelligence, Birba explores pathways to diversified, sustainable economies, fostering economic and social opportunities. Birba is known for its global events such as the Green Hydrogen Summit Oman, CCUS Forum, Energy Executive Circle and its publications Energy Oman Magazine and Circular Business Review.