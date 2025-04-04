A Distinguished Delegation of American Real Estate Investors

Dubai, UAE: Dubai is preparing to host IPS Women 2025 conference as part of IPS Show, in collaboration with the Women's Council of Realtors Miami -Dade.

The conference is scheduled for the second day of the exhibition, which will take place from April 14 to 16, 2025, at Dubai World Trade Centre. It will bring together leading investors, industry experts, and influential speakers in the real estate sector.

IPS Women 2025 conference aims to serve as a premier platform for women in real estate, equipping them with knowledge, experience, and practical strategies to strengthen their leadership roles in this evolving industry.

Through interactive workshops and panel discussions, attendees will gain insights from distinguished female leaders while expanding their professional networks.

In addition to the conference, Miami’s strong presence at IPS 2025 will be marked by a high-profile delegation of prominent real estate investors and developers. This visit underscores the deepening collaboration between the American and Emirati markets, fostering new investment opportunities in Dubai’s dynamic real estate sector.

Tammy Noll-Adams, National President 2025, Women's Council of Realtors stated: “I’m so proud that the Women’s Council of REALTORS® Miami-Dade is participating in IPS 2025! This collaboration is such a powerful example of how we can expand our reach, grow as leaders, and make an impact on a global scale.”

Adams added: “As National President, I’ll be traveling to Dubai to support this important partnership and to stand alongside our Miami-Dade Network as we represent the Women’s Council on an International stage. This is what Stronger Together truly looks like—leaders supporting leaders, across borders and across industries. Let’s continue building bridges, growing stronger, and showing the world the power of Women’s Council.”

Industry Leaders Express Enthusiasm for IPS 2025

Several American real estate investors have voiced their excitement about participating in the 21st edition of IPS, highlighting the event as a strategic bridge between Dubai and Miami and a testament to the strength of their investment partnership.

Peter Leon Sr Global real estate advisor, remarked:"We are thrilled to be part of IPS 2025. This platform offers a unique opportunity to explore Dubai’s rapidly expanding real estate sector, which continues to attract global investors thanks to its world-class infrastructure and investor-friendly policies."

Simo Labriti Global real estate advisor added: "Dubai has firmly established itself as a global hub for real estate investment. This exhibition will provide an invaluable opportunity for industry leaders from Miami and Dubai to exchange ideas and experiences, further strengthening ties between our markets."

Teresa King Kinney, CEO Miami Realtors also emphasized the importance of this collaboration, stating: "IPS 2025 represents a pivotal moment for fostering international partnerships in real estate. Miami-based investors are eager to tap into Dubai’s thriving market, and this event serves as the perfect gateway for long-term cooperation and mutual growth."

Surelis Yanes – IPS Chief Global Ambassador and Past President for Miami, Women's Council of Realtors said: "I am honored to unite leaders through the collaboration between IPS and the Women’s Council of Realtors Miami Dade, empowering women and building bridges between two powerful markets."

With such strong participation from the Women’s Council of Realtors and leading American investors, IPS 2025 is set to be a landmark event in shaping the future of global real estate collaboration.

A Platform for Leadership, Innovation & Growth

Through a series of panel discussions, workshops, and networking sessions, IPS Women will provide a space for women to connect, share experiences, and gain practical insights into the evolving real estate landscape

Key topics and sessions include:

Breaking Barriers - Expanding Women's Leadership in Real Estate

A powerful discussion highlighting strategies for achieving gender equity and leadership roles in real estate across global markets.

Women's Role Across the Globe- Panelists share insights and real-life examples of how women are transforming the global real estate landscape.

Opportunities & Strategies in International Markets- Experts from diverse industries on market opportunities such as pre-construction, international business

expansion, financing, tax and legal strategies.

Commercial & Beyond-Explore commercial real estate opportunities, investment potential, and return on investment in global markets.

The Balanced Hustle- A forward-looking conversation on navigating challenges with wellness, resilience, and personal strength.

Speak Their Language - Negotiation Skills for Global Markets- Explore effective strategies to navigate cultural nuances and close deals globally with confidence and precision.

Build Your Global Brand- Strategies for establishing a strong personal and professional brand in the global real estate market.

She Builds Wealth- A practical panel on financial literacy, investment strategies, and achieving financial independence.

Connecting Leaders - Creating Impact Globally Trailblazing women from across the globe come together to share how leadership transcends borders to create meaningful impact.

The day will also feature curated networking sessions, a Recognition Ceremony honouring standout woman in real estate, and closing reflections led by the IPS Chief Global Ambassador.

Exclusive Speaker Lineup

This year’s conference brings together an influential group of industry leaders, including

Tammy Noll-Adams – National President 2025, Women's Council of Realtors

– National President 2025, Women's Council of Realtors Gabriela Schneir – National Vice President, AMPSI

– National Vice President, AMPSI Natalie Derrick – State President 2025, Women's Council of Realtors Florida

– State President 2025, Women's Council of Realtors Florida Charmaine Hickey- Women’s Council of Realtors National Executive Committee Member

Women’s Council of Realtors National Executive Committee Member Surelis Yanes – IPS Chief Global Ambassador and Past President for Miami, Women's Council of Realtors

– IPS Chief Global Ambassador and Past President for Miami, Women's Council of Realtors Rafael Cerna Jr – President, Women's Council of Realtors Miami Dade

– President, Women's Council of Realtors Miami Dade Sophia Allen – Past President, Women's Council of Realtors Broward

– Past President, Women's Council of Realtors Broward Kyshana Guzman – Past President, Women's Council of Realtors Broward

– Past President, Women's Council of Realtors Broward Ruben Sanchez – CEO and Managing Broker

– CEO and Managing Broker Karen Trivino – Miami First Vice President - 2025, Women's Council of Realtors Miami Dade

– Miami First Vice President - 2025, Women's Council of Realtors Miami Dade Claudia Patricia Eusse – Industry Expert

– Industry Expert Alexis Bolin – Real Estate Veteran

– Real Estate Veteran Lorry Santana – Commercial Real Estate Advisor

– Commercial Real Estate Advisor Michelle Rojas- Global Lender Advisor

Why Dubai? A Global Hub for Real Estate & Inclusion

Dubai has long been a global benchmark for real estate growth and innovation, making it the perfect host for the IPS Women 2025 conference and a welcoming hub for international delegates. As the city continues to advance its vision of gender balance and economic empowerment, it is creating new opportunities for female leaders and key stakeholders in the real estate sector to drive meaningful change and shape the future of the global real estate market.

Key Events & Activities at IPS Dubai 2025

IPS Dubai 2025 will showcase a dynamic real estate exhibition alongside five key themes: Real Estate, Future Cities, Startups & PropTech, Design, and Services. Over three days, industry professionals will explore innovations, trends, and investment opportunities shaping the future of real estate.

🔹 Investors Hub – A dedicated space connecting investors with high-value opportunities.

🔹 Startup & PropTech Competition – A platform for emerging companies to showcase cutting-edge real estate technologies.

🔹 Country Pavilions – Featuring investment prospects from global markets.

🔹 Seminars & Interactive Sessions – Expert-led discussions on market trends, development strategies, and investor insights.