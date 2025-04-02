Dubai, UAE: Dubai Land Department (DLD) is set to welcome distinguished international delegations, including investors, developers, industry experts, and key real estate leaders, at the 21st edition of IPS Dubai 2025.

This prestigious event reaffirms Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for real estate investment and innovation, offering an international platform for networking, investment opportunities, and strategic industry collaboration.

Dubai’s Real Estate Market: A Hub for Global Investment

Dubai’s real estate sector continues to experience sustained growth, driven by strong investor confidence, stable pricing in prime locations, and progressive government initiatives, such as the Golden Residency Programme, the Dubai 2040 Urban Plan, and the Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033, which have collectively reinforced the emirate’s attractiveness as a long-term investment destination.

Dubai’s thriving tourism and events industry has also fueled demand for short-term rentals, creating profitable investor opportunities. The city’s regulatory framework and digital transformation initiatives have enhanced transparency and efficiency, making real estate transactions more accessible to international investors.

The list of international delegations includes more than 500 participants from Ecuador, Brazil, Portugal, Spain, Mexico, India, the United States, and Panama.

Strategic Initiatives and Industry Leadership

Majid Al Marri, CEO of the Real Estate Registration Sector at Dubai Land Department and Chairman of the IPS Organizing Committee, highlighted DLD’s commitment to reinforcing Dubai’s global real estate hub position.

“Dubai Land Department remains dedicated to fostering a world-class investment environment by implementing forward-thinking policies, streamlining regulatory procedures, and embracing digital transformation. Our goal is to make real estate investment in Dubai seamless, transparent, and highly rewarding for international stakeholders,” Al Marri stated.

He further emphasized the significance of IPS Dubai 2025 as a platform for unveiling DLD’s latest initiatives to enhance market transparency, simplify real estate transactions, and promote sustainable urban development. The event is expected to drive strategic partnerships and increased foreign direct investment (FDI) into Dubai’s real estate sector.

IPS Dubai 2025: A Global Convergence of Real Estate Leaders

IPS Dubai 2025 is poised to attract thousands of participants, including high-profile investors, leading developers, financial institutions, and government representatives. With a strong focus on economic diversification, Dubai continues to appeal to global investors, particularly from markets such as India, the United Kingdom, Russia, and China.

Key factors contributing to this growing demand include:

Technology, trade, and tourism advancements drive interest in residential and commercial properties.

Foreign ownership laws and zero property taxes, making Dubai an attractive investment destination.

Rising demand for luxury villas and waterfront properties, with an increasing focus on smart and sustainable living solutions.

Prominent Brazilian Delegations and Strengthening UAE-Brazil Ties

A notable highlight of IPS Dubai 2025 is the strong presence of Brazilian delegations, comprising investors and real estate professionals exploring opportunities within Dubai’s flourishing market.

This participation reflects the deepening economic and trade ties between the UAE and Brazil, offering a unique opportunity for investment collaboration and sustainable development initiatives.

Beyond the exhibition, IPS Dubai 2025 will feature an extensive agenda, including:

Panel discussions on emerging real estate markets, digital transformation, and modern financing models.

Networking opportunities for industry professionals.

Investment forums covering critical real estate trends and future city developments.

The event is structured around five key themes: IPS Real Estate IPS Future Cities IPS Startups & PropTech IPS Design IPS Services



As Dubai continues to set global benchmarks in real estate, IPS Dubai 2025 presents a unique opportunity for investors, developers, and industry experts to participate in shaping the future of the sector. With its forward-thinking initiatives and dynamic investment landscape, the event is pivotal for exploring new opportunities, forging strategic alliances, and driving long-term growth in global real estate.

For more information, visit: www.ipscongress.com