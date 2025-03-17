Geneva: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) emphasized on Friday the importance of strengthening international cooperation to tackle pollution, climate change, and environmental degradation in the oceans, while addressing their causes and impacts in line with relevant global frameworks and initiatives.



This came in a speech delivered by Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva, HE Ambassador Nasser Al-Hein, in his capacity as Chair of the GCC Ambassadors Council. He spoke during an interactive dialogue at the 58th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, currently underway in Geneva.



Ambassador Al-Hein reaffirmed the GCCs strong commitment to protecting oceans, recognizing them as a vital component of the global ecosystem and a key source of livelihood and food security for millions of people.

He underscored that the right to a clean and healthy environment is fundamental to ensuring other human rights, including the rights to food, health, and sustainable development.

Al-Hein highlighted the GCCs ongoing efforts to safeguard marine environments by adopting decisive policies and measures to combat marine pollution, promoting sustainable fishing practices, and launching initiatives to protect biodiversity and coastal ecosystems. He also pointed to the councils commitment to supporting the blue economy and protecting oceans from pollution.

He further noted the active participation of Gulf states in global efforts to preserve marine environments, particularly through the Regional Organization for the Protection of the Marine Environment (ROPME), and their support for policies aimed at reducing marine pollution.

Additionally, he emphasized the GCCs engagement in global ocean governance initiatives and cross-border partnerships to address environmental threats facing oceans. Al-Hein reaffirmed the councils unwavering commitment to strengthening these efforts, ensuring environmental protection, and safeguarding the rights of future generations.

