Kuwait — As part of its collaboration with Boursa Kuwait and the "Al-Jaras" Financial Literacy Program during World Investor Week, Kuwait Financial Centre "Markaz" hosted a workshop titled "The Role of Investment Banking in Supporting Companies". Held at Boursa Kuwait’s headquarters on 22 October, the session was led by Ms. Rasha Othman, Executive Vice President of Investment Banking (Capital Markets and Fixed Income), and Mr. Abdulrazzaq Razooqi, Senior Vice President of Investment Banking (Advisory, Mergers, and Acquisitions). This initiative aligns with Markaz’s commitment to fostering financial awareness as part of its social responsibility efforts.

The workshop commenced with Ms. Othman’s presentation, which provided an in-depth exploration of bonds, explaining the key differences between bonds and equities, various bond types, Islamic sukuk, and the critical role that bonds play in corporate growth and capital market evolution. She also delved into the factors companies should consider when issuing bonds, offering insights into global and regional bond markets and credit rating methodologies.

Building on this, Mr. Razooqi’s presentation focused on mergers and acquisitions (M&A), shedding light on the different types of M&A transactions, the strategic steps required before developing an acquisition plan, how to identify suitable target companies, and the intricacies of structuring M&A deals. He also discussed the advantages and challenges of such transactions, common pitfalls in the M&A process, and key risks, with a highlight on notable M&A deals within Kuwait and the broader region.

Markaz’s initiatives in this regard stem from its deep belief that financial literacy is essential to empowering individuals and creating a more sustainable society. As part of the “Al-Jaras” program, Markaz’s research subsidiary, Marmore MENA Intelligence, has also produced a comprehensive report titled “Sustainable Finance in the GCC”, which will be published on Boursa Kuwait’s Academy platform. The report offers valuable insights into the significance of sustainable finance, emerging trends, and the degree of adoption among companies and financial institutions in the region. It also outlines the potential challenges to its expansion, showcases successful case studies, and provides strategic recommendations for further growth.

In addition, Markaz participated in the Union of Investment Companies’ initiative by producing a series of educational videos as part of the “Al-Jaras” program. In its featured video, Markaz highlighted the long-term benefits of investing in the stock market and underscored the importance of a well-diversified investment portfolio.

Markaz remains unwavering in its commitment to fostering financial literacy and empowering individuals across the market. Through its ongoing initiatives, Markaz continues to contribute to the growth and development of Kuwait’s financial sector. By organizing educational workshops and producing valuable research, Markaz aims to equip the community with the tools and knowledge needed to navigate the dynamic changes in the markets.

About Kuwait Financial Centre "Markaz"

Established in 1974, Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C “Markaz” is one of the leading asset management and investment banking institutions in the MENA region with total assets under management of over KD 1.38 billion (USD 4.50 billion) as of 30 June 2024. Markaz was listed on the Boursa Kuwait in 1997. Over the years, Markaz has pioneered innovation through the creation of new investment channels. These channels enjoy unique characteristics and help Markaz widen investors’ horizons. Examples include Mumtaz (the first domestic mutual fund), MREF (the first real estate investment fund in Kuwait), and Forsa Financial Fund (the first options market maker in the GCC since 2005), all conceptualized, established, and managed by Markaz.

