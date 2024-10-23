Dubai, UAE – After the overwhelming success of the 2023 inaugural event, which saw standing-room-only attendance, we are thrilled to announce that Domain Days Dubai 2024 (www.domaindays.com) has officially sold out!

Building on last year's momentum, Domain Days Dubai 2024 has not only grown in attendance but nearly doubled its sponsorship participation, bringing together key players and thought leaders from around the globe. With over 40 sponsors supporting this year's event, we are proud to partner with some of the most influential organizations in the industry, including Nova Registry, it.com Domains, PowerDMARC, Markmonitor, AEserver, Sedo, RightOfTheDot™, Miss Group, .One Registry, Host Arabia (Tasjeel.ae), EyeonGroup, .ME Registry, Realtime Register, Above.com, DMARC Manager, InterNetX, Atom, DIGITAL, Atarim, ICA, Radix (.store), Bamboozle Web Services, Unstoppable Domains, BotGuard, .Cloud Registry, WebNames.ae, freename.io, Endless Domains, ICANN, ResellerClub, and DN.com.

These partnerships demonstrate the global commitment to pushing the boundaries of domain names, web infrastructure, and digital real estate, solidifying Domain Days Dubai 2024 as a must-attend event for professionals and companies worldwide.

In addition to the sold-out conference, Domain Days Dubai is thrilled to partner with RightOfTheDot™ to host an exclusive online digital asset auction featuring premium domain names and digital properties. The Domain Days Dubai & RightOfTheDot™ Online Digital Asset Auction is now live at https://bid.rotd.com/ui/auctions/127645, and will conclude during the event. Attendees and online bidders can compete for some of the most valuable assets in the digital space, marking an exciting opportunity for investors and domain enthusiasts alike.

This year's speakers include an impressive lineup of industry visionaries and thought leaders who will share their insights and expertise across a range of digital topics. Some of the featured speakers include Dr. Marwan Alzarouni, Keynote Speaker and CEO of Dubai Blockchain Center; Sandy Carter, CEO of Unstoppable Domains; Monte Cahn, President of RightOfTheDot™; Selina Bieber, VP of International Markets at GoDaddy; Mark Ghoriafi, Founder of MrPremium.com & Broker at Sedo.com; Joe Alagna, CSO at it.com Domains; and Braden Pollock, a prominent domain name investor and entrepreneur.

With this incredible roster of speakers, sponsors, and events, Domain Days Dubai 2024 is set to be the largest and most impactful edition yet, delivering unmatched value for participants in the digital real estate and domain name industries.

In the spirit of adventure and networking, the Domain Days Dubai 2024 team couldn’t help but joke, "We’re gonna need a bigger boat," echoing the classic Jaws quote heard around our office. This year’s VIP Yacht Party, proudly sponsored by it.com Domains and Nova Registry (.link), is taking place on November 6th, 2024, from 7 pm onwards on the 144ft Desert Rose megayacht.

This exclusive event is reserved for VIP badge holders, including sponsors, partners, and top industry executives. It’s an unparalleled opportunity to unwind with colleagues, forge deeper relationships, and connect in a luxurious setting. As you cruise Dubai’s stunning skyline, you’ll take in breathtaking views of the iconic Dubai Marina, Bluewaters Island, Atlantis Hotel, and more.

For more information on upcoming opportunities or to join the waiting list for next year, please visit www.domaindays.com.