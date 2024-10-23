Tommy Fleetwood, a two-time winner of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, and winner of the inaugural Dubai Invitational, took part in a launch event at the DP World Pavilion, Expo Dubai

The two tournaments take place across consecutive weekends in the UAE next month

Olympic Silver Medallist Tommy Fleetwood was among those in attendance for the launch of the inaugural DP World Tour Play-Offs, a two-event series made up of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and DP World Tour Championship.

The eyes of the golfing world will be firmly fixed on the UAE next month as the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, featuring the 70 highest-ranked available players on the DP World Tour, is held at Yas Links on November 7-10, taking up a new position on the calendar, before the top 50 available players battle it out during the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates one week later on November 14-17, where the DP World Tour’s season-long Race to Dubai champion will be crowned.

The launch was held at the DP World Pavilion, Expo City Dubai where those in attendance heard from the likes of Fleetwood, a former Race to Dubai champion who won back-to-back Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship titles in 2017 and 2018, along with the inaugural Dubai Invitational earlier this year, His Excellency Aref Al Awani, General Secretary, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Daniel Van Otterdijk, Group Chief Communications Officer, DP World, Mohammed Abdul Rahman Al Marzooqi, Chief Executive Officer, HSBC, UAE and Tom Phillips, Director of Middle East, DP World Tour.

Already confirmed to be competing across both events are some of golf’s biggest talents, including Fleetwood, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry, Adam Scott and Robert MacIntyre, while Billy Horschel, who recently claimed his second BMW PGA Championship title, will also be teeing it up in Dubai.

Tom Phillips, Director of Middle East for the DP World Tour, said: “With many of the sport’s top and most high-profile players already confirmed, the UAE's status as a major global golf destination continues to rise as we eagerly anticipate the first-ever DP World Tour Play-Offs.

“We are thrilled to unite two of the region’s biggest sporting events, creating an exciting new element to the season's climax. The fact that these events will take place on consecutive weekends will undoubtedly heighten intrigue and engagement.”

His Excellency Aref Al Awani, General Secretary, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “Having last year extended our partnership with the DP World Tour until at least 2028, we are naturally delighted to host an event of this magnitude.

“This is a pivotal moment for golf in the UAE as Abu Dhabi and Dubai come together to launch the inaugural DP World Tour Play-Offs, while a new position on the calendar ensures added interest around the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

“The eyes of the golfing world will be firmly fixed on the UAE for a 10-day period next month, which is indicative of the country’s ever-growing reputation as a global sporting destination.

“We now look forward to consecutive Rolex Series events in the UAE, and what will undoubtedly be a thrilling end to the season.”

Daniel Van Otterdijk, Group Chief Communications Officer, DP World, said: “As a long-term partner of the Tour, we are thrilled to support the inaugural DP World Tour Play-Offs, which will undoubtably provide many more memorable moments.

“As a leader in global logistics, innovation is key to staying ahead of the competition, and the creation of the DP World Tour Play-Offs aligns with that approach, ensuring the sport remains committed to moving forward whilst implementing fresh, exciting changes.”

Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Chief Executive, UAE, HSBC Bank Middle East said: “We are proud to partner with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, an iconic event that embodies excellence and brings together the best in sports and community. With this year’s event forming part of the maiden DP World Tour Play-Offs, there is so much to look forward to with many spectators expected to visit Yas Links. HSBC has been supporting growth ambitions across the UAE since we first opened our doors for business here more than 78 years ago, and we are delighted to see the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship become a highlight of both the UAE and global sporting calendar.”

Attendees at the launch event were also treated to a performance by Craig Black, a Scottish visual artist renowned for his innovative “Acrylic Fusion” technique.

The Scot’s eye-catching work has garnered international acclaim, with the versatile analogue process involving hand-pouring layers of acrylic paint to create a mesmerising and unique effect.

Fleetwood was drafted in as Black’s assistant, with the golfer invited to pour the first layer of paint on the unique artwork using UAE colours and specially created to celebrate the launch of the inaugural DP World Tour Play-Offs.

To explore all ticket options for both the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and DP World Tour Championship, visit dpworldtour.com

About the DP World Tour

The DP World Tour is the main men’s professional golf Tour of the European Tour group.

Our 2024 global schedule features a minimum of 44 tournaments in 24 different countries across three distinct phases of the season: five ‘Global Swings’ from November 2023 to August 2024; the ‘Back 9’ from September 2024 to October 2024; and the ‘DP World Tour Play-Offs’, comprising two consecutive Rolex Series events in November 2024.

Overall, the 2024 season features five Rolex Series events – the premium category of events on the DP World Tour - and four Major Championships, all of which count towards the Race to Dubai Rankings in partnership with Rolex, the Tour’s season-long competition which concludes at the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai.

DP World, the leading provider of global smart end-to-end supply chain and logistics solutions, has been the title partner of the DP World Tour since the start of the 2022 season, the Tour’s 50th season following its formation in 1972.

About the Rolex Series

The Rolex Series is the premium category of events on the DP World Tour, comprising five tournaments in 2024, staged in a variety of world-class golfing locations around the globe, each with a minimum prize fund of US$9 million.

Showcasing innovation, enriched media, content and broadcast coverage, and a superior event experience for both fans and for the world’s top players, the list of Rolex Series Champions includes some of golf’s most distinguished names.

The Rolex Series was launched in 2017, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of Rolex’s enduring partnership with the European Tour group.

In 2024, the Rolex Series comprises; the Hero Dubai Desert Classic (January 18-21), the Genesis Scottish Open (July 11-14) the BMW PGA Championship (September 19-22), the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (November 7-10) and the DP World Tour Championship (November 14-17). The latter two events comprise the DP World Tour Play-Offs and feature the leading 70 and 50 players from the Race to Dubai respectively.

About DP World

Trade is the lifeblood of the global economy, creating opportunities and improving the quality of life for people around the world. DP World exists to make the world’s trade flow better, changing what’s possible for the customers and communities we serve globally.

With a dedicated, diverse and professional team of more than 115,000 employees from 160 nationalities, spanning 78 countries on six continents, DP World is pushing trade further and faster towards a seamless supply chain that’s fit for the future.

We’re rapidly transforming and integrating our businesses -- Ports and Terminals, Marine Services, Logistics and Technology – and uniting our global infrastructure with local expertise to create stronger, more efficient end-to-end supply chain solutions that can change the way the world trades.

What's more, we're reshaping the future by investing in innovation. From intelligent delivery systems to automated warehouse stacking, we’re at the cutting edge of disruptive technology, pushing the sector towards better ways to trade, minimising disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW

TO CHANGE WHAT'S POSSIBLE FOR EVERYONE.

About Abu Dhabi Sports Council

Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) was established in 2006 by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of United Arab Emirates.

ADSC is aligned to the emirate’s leadership vision to develop sport and youth activities. The Council promotes an effective, emirate-wide sports calendar that stimulates the desire to participate in quality sports among all Abu Dhabi residents and helps the talented and motivated reach their sporting potential.

ADSC believes that global and community sporting events provide many positive opportunities, most notably the encouragement of all segments and groups of society to practice sports activities.

Vision - Abu Dhabi: An international capital for sport practicing, competitiveness, & international events.

Mission - To establish an environment that contributes towards promoting the importance of sport practicing and sport programs for all segments of the community, and to implement the best and latest international systems that promote competing at local, regional, and international levels.

A global destination for sport - Abu Dhabi Sports Council supports the organisation and hosting of many international sporting events in Abu Dhabi.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 60 countries and territories. With assets of US$2,975bn at 30 June 2024, HSBC is one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organisations.

About HSBC Golf Sponsorships

HSBC’s global commitment to golf encompasses all levels of the game, from grassroots to elite.

HSBC has co-title sponsored the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, which as a Rolex Series event is one of the biggest events on the DP World Tour. HSBC is also a Patron of The Open Championship and the AIG Women’s Open. This partnership with The R&A creates a centre of gravity to a golf portfolio that spans HSBC's key markets. In Asia, HSBC spearheaded the arrival of world-class golf events where in Singapore the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore is renowned as ‘Asia’s Major’.

Underpinning these flagship events is a longer-term ambition to open up a world of opportunity through supporting through sponsorship of youth development and community initiatives. In China, the CGA-HSBC China Junior Golf Programme is a long-term structure upon which the future of Chinese golf is being built.

About Yas Island

Located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi - just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai, Yas Island offers holidaymakers a diverse mix of leisure and entertainment experiences. From award-winning theme parks such as Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi to incredible attractions such as the record-breaking CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and the thrilling Yas Marina Circuit (home to the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX™), visitors are bound to discover a world of entertainment options all within the 25 sq. km island.

Yas Island boasts world-class shopping at Abu Dhabi’s largest mall Yas Mall, eclectic dining at Yas Marina and Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi’s vibrant day to night attraction and award-winning golf at Yas Links golf course. The island offers a year-round line-up of spectacular musical, entertainment and family events at Etihad Arena, the Middle East’s largest indoor entertainment venue and houses ten incredible hotels, including W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, and The WB™ Abu Dhabi, the world's first Warner Bros. themed hotel. The destination also features WHITE Abu Dhabi, a one-of-a-kind multi-sensory indoor venue and more than 165 dining experiences dotting the island – complementing these attractions is a range of visitor services that connect all attractions to one another. With the opening of SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the region’s first Marine Life Theme Park, Yas Island continues to add more attractions to its incredible roster.