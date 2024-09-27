Registrations open at https://dscd.evsreg.com/Reg/MasterClass for university students, public and private sector professionals, entrepreneurs and business owners.

8 specialised workshops and masterclasses take place on October 9 - 10 at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre in Sharjah.

Workshops are part of a unique regional and international collaboration between the Sharjah’s Department of Statistics and Community Development and top global educational institutions.

Sharjah: The inaugural edition of the Regional Data and Community Development Forum (DCDF) on October 9 - 10, organised by Sharjah’s Department of Statistics and Community Development (DSCD) has cemented strategic partnerships with two of the world’s leading academic institutions Saïd Business School at Oxford University, the 1st in the world in the 2024 Times Higher Education World University Rankings, and Birmingham University, one of the top 100 universities globally. The partnerships will see the delivery of eight specialised data training workshops to upskill and empower the next generation of data experts with the knowledge and capabilities required to meet international standards, as part of the forum's comprehensive agenda, which includes a total of 24 workshops.

These partnerships mark a significant step in advancing knowledge transfer and capacity-building within the data sector. The workshops will be delivered by top-tier trainers from these prestigious institutions, ensuring participants benefit from a world-class learning experience tailored to the evolving demands of the data landscape.

Running from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM over two days, the specialised training workshops will cover a range of data-related topics, including AI technologies, privacy and compliance considerations, ethical use of technologies, and data analysis and protection, among others. Participants will receive accredited certificates upon completion. Registration is now open, and interested participants can secure their place via the following link: https://dscd.evsreg.com.

Day 1 workshops on October 9

The first day of the forum will feature cutting-edge workshops designed to explore the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), data-driven decision-making, and digital operations.

Saïd Business School’s Professor Matthias Holweg will lead the session, Achieving Excellence in Digital Operations. Participants will learn about AI-driven analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain, and Cloud computing, with a focus on how data-driven insights can enable better decision-making and operational excellence. Additionally, key public policy considerations such as data privacy, security, and ethical AI use will be addressed.

The second session by Saïd Business School, Oxford University, Creating Value from Data with AI, will dive deeper into how AI processes data to generate valuable predictions for informed decision-making. Professor Holweg will guide participants through the different types of AI and their practical applications. This session will highlight the crucial role that high-quality data plays in driving innovation and value within organisations, equipping attendees with the tools to leverage AI effectively in their own enterprises.

Birmingham University’s workshops on day one will also focus on Effective Data Collection for Strategic Decision Making and Mastering Data Consolidation for Strategic Insights. Both conducted by Professor Monita Baruah and Professor Jyoti Thanvi, the first session will cover data types, sources, collection techniques and ensuring data integrity. The second session will explore data consolidation, classification, and reporting, along with interpreting summary statistics. Interactive case studies will follow allowing participants to apply their learning in real-time scenarios, reinforcing their skills for immediate application in the workplace.

Day 2 workshops on October 10

The second day of the forum will continue with specialised workshops and masterclasses that explore emerging AI technologies and regulatory frameworks to ensure compliance in the rapidly evolving data environment.

Saïd Business School’s session, Generative AI and Working with Foundation Models, led by Professor Holweg, will address the practical applications of generative AI in streamlining processes and fostering innovation across industries. Attendees will gain insights into how high-quality datasets are crucial for training reliable AI models and learn best practices for deploying generative AI in both government and business settings. The session will also discuss advanced techniques, such as retrieval-augmented generation (RAG).

The second session by Saïd Business School, Ensuring Regulatory Compliance of AI, will help participants navigate the complex landscape of data privacy and AI regulations. This workshop will focus on aligning AI initiatives with global regulatory standards. Professor Holweg will guide participants through intellectual property considerations, data privacy laws, and best practices for conducting regular audits to ensure compliance. This session is crucial for professionals aiming to build trustworthy AI systems that drive innovation while adhering to legal and ethical standards.

Birmingham University’s workshops will emphasise data security and analytics. The Data Analytics and Decision Making for Strategic Advantage session, led by Professor Monita Baruah and Professor Jyoti Thanvi, will focus on using exploratory and confirmatory data analysis to inform decision-making processes. This workshop will provide an in-depth look at statistical inference and how it can be applied across different sectors to drive strategic advantage.

In the second session, led by Professor Nabeel Khan and Dr Sauleh Eetemadi, Securing Data: Privacy, Protection, and Blockchain Applications in Modern Industries, participants will explore the fundamentals of data protection and the role blockchain technology plays in safeguarding data. Birmingham University’s expert trainers will offer practical advice on implementing robust data protection strategies and demonstrate how blockchain can be applied across industries to enhance security and privacy.

Themed ‘Driving Change,’ the two-day forum will feature more than 60 activities dedicated to spotlighting the vital role of data in advancing healthcare, education, infrastructure, sustainability, technology, and business. The program includes 18 inspiring talks and speeches, 20 panel discussions, 24 specialised workshops, and a dedicated exhibition hosting more than 10 entities showcasing the latest technologies and innovative solutions in data utilisation.