Muscat: Oman Arab Bank (OAB) is proud to announce its role as the Official Banking Sponsor of the Muscat International Book Fair 2025, taking place from April 24 to May 3 at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Center (OCEC). One of the most anticipated cultural events in the Sultanate, the book fair attracts thousands of visitors annually, celebrating literature, learning, and creativity. This year’s edition was inaugurated under the auspices of H.E. Dr. Fahad bin Al-Jalanda Al Said, President of Sultan Qaboos University, with H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah and Member of the UAE Supreme Council, attending as the esteemed Chief Guest.

As part of its sponsorship, OAB is enabling a fully cashless shopping experience at the fair through the deployment of its innovative SoftPOS payment solution. All book stalls will be equipped with OAB’s tap-to-pay technology, offering visitors a seamless and secure way to complete their purchases using cards or smart devices.

Commenting on the bank’s active role in the book fair, Mr Sulaiman Al Harthi, CEO of Oman Arab Bank, stated, “Our involvement with the Muscat International Book Fair reflects our continued commitment to supporting cultural initiatives while showcasing practical, customer-focused innovations. Through SoftPOS, we’re creating a modern and convenient payment experience that matches the forward-thinking spirit of the event. We’re not only proud to sponsor the fair but to actively enhance how people interact with it.”

In addition to powering payments, OAB will be hosting an interactive booth at the venue, where visitors can explore the bank’s innovative products and services. Key highlights include Idikhar, the intuitive monthly saving plan. Idikhar is a smart and flexible savings solution offering attractive returns of up to 4.5% p.a., designed to help customers achieve their long-term financial goals.

Additionally, the bank will showcase the Youth Accounts; accounts tailor made for the younger generation to promote financial literacy and independence from an early age. The booth will also feature family-friendly activities, exclusive giveaways, and on-the-spot offers for new customers.

OAB’s sponsorship of the Muscat International Book Fair 2025 is part of its broader strategy to promote digital transformation and community engagement across Oman. By blending culture with convenience, the bank aims to highlight how technology can support and enhance meaningful experiences. Oman Arab Bank invites everyone to visit the fair, go cashless with OAB SoftPOS, and explore how the bank continues to innovate in service of its customers and community.