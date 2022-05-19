Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Chairman of Dubai Air Navigation Services, visiting the stall of Dubai Air Navigation Services (dans) after inaugurating the 21st edition of Airport Show at the Dubai World Trade Centre. His Highness was briefed on dans achievements and collaborations with other stakeholders in addition to its future development roadmap and accelerating forward looking in across the 3 pillars people, technology and strategic collaborations.

