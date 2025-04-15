Doha, Qatar – Cyber First Qatar is set to return for its second edition on April 16, 2025, at the Grand Hyatt Doha, bringing together over 300 cybersecurity decision-makers, innovators, and policymakers to shape the future of Qatar’s digital security landscape in alignment with the country’s National Cybersecurity Strategy 2024–2030 and Qatar National Vision 2030.

Organised by Events First Group, the summit arrives at a crucial moment as Qatar intensifies efforts to safeguard its digital future amid accelerating technological adoption. Recent figures show that 18% of Qatari businesses experienced cybersecurity breaches in 2023, underscoring the urgent need for robust cyber defenses. The country’s cybersecurity market, valued at over USD 1 billion in 2022, is projected to grow to USD 1.6 billion by 2026, a clear indicator of the sector’s strategic importance.

Cyber First Qatar 2025 will feature an action-packed agenda spanning keynote presentations, expert panel discussions, and technology showcases. Topics will address the most pressing challenges and opportunities across AI-driven cyber defense, cloud security, Zero Trust architecture, ICS/OT protection, and workforce development. A special highlight will be the Cybersecurity Innovation Awards, recognising exceptional leadership and achievements within the sector.

“Cyber First is not just a conference – it is a catalyst for Qatar’s cyber transformation journey,” said Yasir Rauf, Market Development Head at Events First Group. “Our goal is to convene the brightest minds and forward-thinking leaders who are securing Qatar’s digital economy, aligning with national priorities while tackling real-world threats and embracing next-gen technologies.”

The summit’s diverse speaker lineup includes representatives from international institutions, government entities, major corporations, and top cybersecurity firms. The event is designed to foster meaningful conversations, cross-industry collaboration, and strategic partnerships, with strong participation expected from sectors including energy, finance, healthcare, transportation, and government.

Cyber First Qatar’s second edition reinforces the nation’s position as a rising force in global cybersecurity, uniting thought leadership and technology to build a secure, resilient digital ecosystem for future generations.

