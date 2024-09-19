Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Looking for a fun and eco-friendly day out with friends while supporting a good cause? Feels, the award-winning juice bar and kitchen, has teamed up with FoscArt, the go-to art workshop queens, for a hands-on, creative experience crafting beach-inspired accessories with an eco-conscious twist. Complete with a healthy drink and nourishing meal, proceeds from the workshop will be gifted to the Azraq Foundation, the not-for-profit marine conservation group.

Using vibrant recycled plastic, paper beads, seashells, and fabric scraps, you'll create one-of-a-kind pieces that celebrate summer vibes and give back to a sustainable cause. For only 100 AED, tickets to the workshop include access to all materials, a drink, and a main dish.

Known for its annual marine mascots and themed menus—this year featuring 'Turtee'—Feels is deeply committed to sustainability and environmental conservation. From compostable straws to cutlery made from avocado seeds, Feels leads the way in eco-friendly practices. A portion of the workshop proceeds will be gifted to the Azraq Foundation, a grassroots marine conservation organisation, specifically, its Taher initiative, which works to combat marine debris and protect the UAE's diverse marine species.

Join us on September 21 and 28 for the Feels X FoscArt workshops at Feels' Marsa Al Arab branch, or attend the third session at Feels Abu Dhabi on October 5. Limited seats are available; to register, please visit https://foscart.zbooni.com/products/sustainable-accessory-workshop

About Feels:

Feels is the UAE’s premier specialized juice bar and kitchen, dedicated to redefining healthy eating in the region. As a pioneer in clean eating and an advocate for an active lifestyle, Feels offers a unique blend of 100% natural, delicious, and wholesome food, smoothies, and juices crafted with creativity and quality ingredients. Committed to sustainability, Feels is the first in the UAE to use cutlery made from avocado seeds and furnishes its branches with recycled materials. Through innovative campaigns and community initiatives, Feels continuously strives to raise awareness about environmental conservation and healthy living, making it a beloved destination for health-conscious consumers across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Riyadh.

Locations:

Feels by the Beach - Kite Beach, Jumeirah 3

Feels Marsa Al Arab - Umm Suqeim 3

Feels Abu Dhabi - Al Saadiyat Island - Cultural District

Feels Al Khawaneej 1

Feels Riyadh - Hittin, Dist 13512

Instagram: Follow @wearefeels for the latest updates.

For Media Inquiries:

Rachel@whitelabelmedia.me