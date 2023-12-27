Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Recognizing the pivotal role of social media in marketing, sales growth, and branding, Community Jameel Saudi organized it’s the Social Media Lab event for the second consecutive year in Jeddah. Hosted at the Nafisa Shams Company headquarters in Jeddah, the event brought together over 200 participants, including entrepreneurs, freelancers, marketing professionals, and influencers.

This initiative aligns with Community Jameel Saudi’s vision of fostering social, economic, technological, and environmental prosperity in the Kingdom. It reflects the organization's commitment to empowering entrepreneurs, by assisting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and providing them with the necessary tools and knowledge for their advancement. The event comes in line with the objectives outlined in the Kingdom's Vision 2030, aiming to boost the contribution of SMEs to the national economy, drive the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem, and facilitate the growth of the digital economy.

The Social Media Lab was designed for entrepreneurs, startups, and freelancers. It offers a comprehensive program with four tracks to support the realization of their project goals and aspirations. The first track was the Diagnosis Clinic track, involving one-on-one consultations with experts covering brand identity, marketing plans, content creation, advertising campaigns, and effective management of social media tools.

Next in line was the Skills Laboratory track, which offered workshops to the participants, conducted by trainers and digital marketing experts. Upon successful completion of these workshops, participants received accredited certificates from the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation. Subsequently, the Awareness Clinic track comprised two panel discussions focusing on influencer marketing and content creation. Finally, the Engagement Zone brought together entrepreneurs, attendees, marketing agencies, participating freelancers, and alumni of Community Jameel Saudi's entrepreneurship programs. This interactive space encouraged networking and the exchange of experiences, services, and insights.

Speaking about the event, Mohammed Abdul Ghaffar, General Manager of Entrepreneurship and Social Initiatives at Community Jameel Saudi, said: “We are pleased to successfully host Social Media Lab for the second year in a row. The event provided a unique opportunity to stay abreast of the latest digital marketing tools, and contributes to the development of youth skills in line with the needs of the Saudi labor market. This initiative comes in line with the broader economic development efforts and the goals set forth in Vision 2030, which seeks to empower entrepreneurs and diversify sources of income for the national economy."

Ms. Balqees Basalamah, the event’s director, said: “Social media tools are no longer a luxury in the business world, but rather an essential element for any marketing department. It is a powerful tool to empower entrepreneurs and startup. We hope that this training program will contribute to guiding entrepreneurs in establishing their brand identity and boosting their sales.”

A participant in the training camp shared their perspective, stating, "The event provided us with a wonderful opportunity, covering various aspects of using social media for entrepreneurs. On behalf of my fellow participants, I extend my sincere thanks to Community Jameel Saudi for organizing such initiatives that support entrepreneurs in their endeavors."

Community Jameel Saudi foundation consistently organizes activities and initiatives aimed at supporting entrepreneurs throughout the year. These include competitions, training programs, and networking events. The foundation also plans to launch several programs in the coming months that are poised to bring about a transformative leap in the Saudi entrepreneurship landscape.

About Community Jameel Saudi

In 1945, the late Sheikh Abdul Latif Jameel established a commitment to giving back to society, spearheading philanthropic initiatives, and launching social welfare programs. Decades of dedication to philanthropy led to the formation of Abdul Latif Jameel Community Services Programs in 2003. Building on the foundation of nurturing societal growth, Community Jameel Saudi, a dedicated entity spearheading societal and developmental programs supporting socio-economic development, was established in 2010.

Community Jameel Saudi is committed to supporting Saudi communities through strategic development pillars focused on Competency Development, Women Empowerment, Entrepreneurs Advancement, Community Wellbeing, Science and Technology, Preserving the Environment, Inspiring Innovation, Continuous Development of Education and Humanitarian Initiatives.