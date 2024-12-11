Highlighting their vision for future mobility at Automechanika Dubai 2024, the Road Transport and Authority (RTA) emphasised the importance of public-private cooperation in achieving 25% smart and driverless transport in Dubai by 2030

Automechanika Dubai, taking place from 10-12 December 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, hosts Innovation4Mobility platform to discuss collaborative ecosystems for innovative mobility

Dubai, UAE: The importance of collaboration between different entities, including private and public partnerships, to create a successful business model and ecosystem for innovative mobility was discussed during the Automechanika Dubai 2024 Innovation4Mobility main feature, which continued today at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

Under Dubai’s Self-Driving strategy, 25% of all transportation trips in Dubai will be smart and driverless by 2030. This transformation is expected to deliver far-reaching benefits, including improved quality of life and happiness, a 12% increase in safety, a 12% reduction in emissions, and a 20% increase in mobility efficiency, to name a few. In Dubai, the benefits of the Self-Driving Strategy are estimated to be valued at more than AED 22 billion per year.

The discussions at Automechanika Dubai 2024 showcased Dubai’s vision of future mobility, featuring multiple modes of transport, including robot taxis, driverless metro, self-driving buses, and marine services. Emerging technologies such as the Hyperloop, vertical take-off and landing solutions, peer-to-peer shared mobility systems, AI-driven guidance tools, and sustainable options like electric, hybrid, and hydrogen-fuelled vehicles also took centre stage.

During the conference, Khaled Al Awadhi, Director – Transportation Systems Department, Roads and Transport Authority, said: “The success pillars for Dubai’s innovative mobility projects include leadership and vision, team building, knowledge and capabilities, innovation, infrastructure support, and a supportive economy. Collaboration between public institutions and technology providers is crucial in creating an innovation ecosystem. The private sector plays a vital role in testing, certification, and research and development for autonomous transport solutions in Dubai.”

Elsewhere at the Innovation4Mobility feature, key discussions centred around the automotive industry's move towards greater efficiency and sustainability. Trends such as electrification, climate-neutral solutions, connected mobility, autonomous driving, and Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) are driving the next wave of advancements, laying the groundwork for a revolutionary shift by 2030.

Mahmut Gazi Bilikozen, Portfolio Director, Mobility & Logistics at Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: “The Innovation4Mobility feature at Automechanika Dubai 2024 highlights the UAE’s commitment to redefining transportation. This platform unites stakeholders to tackle challenges and seize opportunities within the rapidly evolving mobility ecosystem by addressing trends like autonomous driving, climate-neutral mobility, and digitalisation. It is inspiring to witness the collaboration that will shape the future of this industry."

The event will also celebrate the return of AfriConnections, a popular platform that connects African buyers with global suppliers while addressing opportunities and challenges in Africa’s automotive aftermarket.

Spotlighting the opportunities and challenges in Africa's automotive aftermarket, Claire Dawai, CEO of the Sub-Sahara Africa Council of Entrepreneurs, will explore future growth prospects in the African aftermarket, while Zeeshan Raz, Manager - International Lubricants Sales at ENOC will look into opportunities and trends in the Africa lubricants market. Meanwhile, Ashwin Radhakrishnan, Assistant Manager – MoIAT Programs from SGS Gulf Limited, will discuss navigating regulatory compliance between Africa and the UAE in the automotive sector, highlighting strategies to foster cross-regional collaboration.

Supported by the UAE Ministry of Infrastructure, the 21st edition of Automechanika Dubai celebrates more than two decades of innovation in the automotive aftermarket and service industry. This year’s record-breaking event features 2,228 exhibitors—a 15% increase year-on-year—and is expected to welcome over 56,000 visitors.

The event covers nine specialised product categories: Parts & Components, Electronics & Connectivity, Accessories & Customising, Tyres & Batteries, Car Wash & Care, Oils & Lubricants, Diagnostics & Repair, Body & Paint, Management & Digital Solutions.

