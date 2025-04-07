Volkswagen's Audi is holding back cars that arrived in U.S. ports after April 2 because of the newly imposed 25% autos tariff, a spokesperson said on Tuesday, confirming the contents of a memo sent to dealers and reported on by U.S. trade publication Automotive News.

The carmaker has around 37,000 vehicles, sufficient for approximately two months of sales, in its U.S. inventory, the spokesperson added, meaning its cars will continue to be available for customers.

