From Amiri cars to a Popemobile, the Classics Gallery at the upcoming Geneva International Motor Show in Qatar is set to offer a meticulously curated exhibition of historically significant heritage cars. Included as part of the experience of the main exhibition at the expansive halls of the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC), the Classics Gallery will prove to be a must-see for all discerning classic car buyers, collectors or car enthusiasts.

GIMS Qatar takes from place October 5 -14, 2023 and will open to the public on October 7. The Classics Gallery will showcase exotic and exceptional historic automobiles, including Best of Show winners from leading concours d’elegance events. The exquisite display gallery will also shine a spotlight on automobiles with Qatari provenance and pedigree.

Sheikha Hessa Al-Thani, Head of Marketing and Planning at Qatar Tourism, said: “The rich tapestry of the world's automotive heritage, including that of Qatar, will converge at the prestigious Classics Gallery, which is set to become a firm highlight at the upcoming Geneva International Motor Show Qatar. The special exhibit pays tribute to the pioneering spirit that is embodied by this inaugural event in Qatar, and we welcome residents and visitors to explore the expansive displays and ground-breaking reveals that will take place during this influential motor show.”

Sandro Mesquita, CEO of Geneva International Motor Show said “I invite all to explore the 10-day ‘Ultimate Festival of Automotive Excellence’ which comprises global debuts and new model launches by world-renowned manufacturers, circuit driving experiences, exhilarating off-roading adventures in the desert, a programme of disruptive talks and much more. At GIMS Qatar 2023, you will get a glimpse of the future of the automotive industry while exploring its present and reflecting on its past, as you traverse through the different halls of the DECC. The Classics Gallery is a spectacle on its own showcasing outstanding historic cars of global repute”.

Mohammed Luqman Ali Khan, Curatorial Director and Author of the official event book said “On display at the Classics Gallery will be automotive jewels from world-renowned car collections. There will be an eclectic mix of extraordinary prewar and postwar vehicles including Best of Show award winners, fabled maharaja cars, official state motorcars, iconic roadsters, a grand prix winner and also a Popemobile. The ‘star car of the show’ is Qatar’s very own, the Rolls-Royce Phantom V delivered new to the then Amir of Qatar HH Sheikh Ahmad Bin Ali Al Thani after it was showcased at the 1962 Geneva International Motor Show. Phantom Chassis 5LCG25 truly represents the connoisseurship of Qataris, it is an automotive monument to the long-standing relations between Qatar and Geneva Motor Show. The spectacular exhibition of vintage & classic cars is a precursor to the ‘GIMS Qatar Concours d’Elegance’ planned for future.”

Spanning over 10,000 m2 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC), the exhibition will host 30 renowned automotive brands, including Toyota, Lexus, Porsche, Volkswagen, Lamborghini, KIA, Audi, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Vinfast, Chery and much more. GIMS Qatar is set to showcase the latest innovations from industry, 10+ world premieres and 20+ regional premieres.

Alongside the main exhibition, GIMS Qatar 2023 will create the ultimate automotive festival of automotive excellence in Qatar with four immersive experiences taking place across some of the most prominent tourism destinations in the country. These include a "Future Design Forum" at the National Museum of Qatar, thrilling offroad adventures at Sealine, exhilarating ride-and-drive experiences at the Lusail International Circuit, and a grand parade of automotive excellence along the iconic Lusail Boulevard.

GIMS Qatar will be open to the public from 7 to 14 October, daily at the DECC from 14:00 – 22:00, and 10:00 – 22:00 on Saturdays. The event offers free entrance during weekdays and ticketed entrance, QAR 50, during weekends. Tickets, including those for free entry, are available on the Virgin Megastore website.

For media-related inquiries, please contact Qatar Tourism’s Press Office on:

pressoffice@visitqatar.qa

About Qatar Tourism

Qatar Tourism’s mission is to establish Qatar as a place where cultural authenticity meets modernity, and where people of the world come together to experience unique offerings in culture, sports, business and family entertainment, rooted in Service Excellence. Qatar Tourism will regulate and develop the tourism industry, encouraging investment from the private sector. It will set the national strategy for the tourism sector, reviewing it periodically and overseeing its implementation, with the aim of diversifying tourism offerings in the country and increasing visitor spend. Through our network of international offices in priority markets, and cutting-edge digital platforms, Qatar Tourism is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.

