Manama, Bahrain – Cityscape Talks returns from 25–28 November 2025 at Exhibition World Bahrain, bringing together more than 35 distinguished thought leaders, policymakers, and industry pioneers for four days of high-level dialogue and exchange.

Running alongside the renowned Cityscape Bahrain 2025 Exhibition, Cityscape Talks reinforces the Kingdom’s role as a meeting point for investors, developers, financiers, and policymakers. Together, the exhibition and talks create a platform for exchanging ideas, forging partnerships, and discovering new opportunities. The combined programme reflects Bahrain’s strategic position within the GCC, its competitive business environment, and its unwavering commitment to economic diversification.

This year’s theme, “Investing in Bahrain” reflects the Kingdom’s ambitious trajectory under Bahrain Economic Vision 2030, underscoring its evolution into a diversified economy and an international gateway. With progressive reforms, major infrastructure projects, and an investment-friendly regulatory framework, Bahrain continues to strengthen its position as one of the Gulf’s most compelling destinations for long-term growth.

Part of this strategy involves upgrading its tourism and real estate landscape through diverse offerings aimed at attracting international investors, tourists, and talents. Bahrain’s Golden Residency Program, launched in 2022, grants permanent residency to real estate investors, retirees, entrepreneurs, and highly skilled individuals, further supporting the Kingdom’s efforts to attract and retain key contributors to its economic development.

The 2025 edition of Cityscape Talks will showcase specific opportunities across Bahrain’s residential, retail, commercial, hospitality and infrastructure sectors. From the Golden Residency Program and affordable housing to the momentum of branded residences, smart city initiatives, and ESG-driven investment strategies, the agenda highlights how Bahrain is shaping a new horizon for investors while redefining its real estate landscape.

This year’s edition is proud to welcome the Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB) as the Strategic Partner, alongside Saudi Arabia’s New Murabba, as the Diamond Sponsor, and Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK) as the Banking Partner. The strong support of leading national and regional institutions underscores the momentum driving investment and development across the real estate sector.



Commenting on the significance of the event, Ayla Iqbal, Conference Director at Informa Markets, stated: “What excites me about this year’s Cityscape Talks is the breadth of conversation we’re curating. We’ll be tackling housing and retail, hospitality and infrastructure, and also newer areas like ESG, smart living, and wellness in design. The agenda is built to give investors and decision-makers a clear view of where Bahrain is headed, and to show how Vision 2030 is already shaping the market.”

This year’s programme will also feature the third edition of “Architects of Tomorrow,” a dedicated showcase in partnership with the American Institute of Architects (AIA) spotlighting the innovative vision and creativity of architecture students from four renowned universities. Winners of the showcase will be announced on the final day of the Cityscape Talks, adding a forward-looking dimension to the event’s closing.

By placing investment at the centre of the dialogue and aligning with the goals of Vision 2030, Cityscape Talks positions the Kingdom’s real estate sector as a benchmark for resilience, innovation, and growth. It is an invitation for investors to engage with Bahrain’s evolving opportunities and be part of a transformative journey that is reshaping the Kingdom’s real estate landscape.