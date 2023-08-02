Doha, Qatar – Cityscape Qatar returns for its 11th edition on October 24-26 at Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, held under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar.

Co-located alongside INDEX Design Qatar and The Big 5 Construct Qatar, Cityscape Qatar gives attendees access to all three exhibitions for the very best in innovative sector insight, networking, and visitor benefits with a single registration pass, to the ultimate real estate, design and construction event in the Middle East.

Anticipating over 10,000 visitors, and showcasing more than 50 prestigious exhibitors, Cityscape Qatar features Qatar Airways as the official airline partner, with exclusive flight offers available for attendees. Confirmed exhibitors include; Qatari Diar, Barwa Real Estate, Qatar Sotheby’s, Mazaya, Sky Bridge, Global Migrate, Italian Trade Agency, Just Real Estate, UDC and international presence from Trafalgar Properties, Ray White, Bin Faqeeh and Regal London.

Unveiling the latest project launches, sector innovations and market developments, Cityscape Qatar brings together thousands of industry professionals, homebuyers, and investors, to explore opportunities, trends, and challenges within Qatar’s real estate landscape.

Real estate in Qatar has witnessed exponential growth, with demand driven by investors locally, regionally, and internationally. According to a report by Knight Frank, residential property is the most popular class of real estate, at 37% followed by office space (33%) and retail property (23%). Qatar’s real estate segment has been the biggest beneficiary of the $229 billion invested in infrastructure in the run-up to the 2022 World Cup.

In line with Qatar's National Vision Program 2030, Cityscape Qatar will contribute towards the economic growth, social development, environmental management, and gender equality agendas via a strategic focus on the strength of international participants, delivering sustainability solutions and empowering women to invest in real estate.

For 2023, Cityscape Talks returns as the go to platform for everything real estate in Qatar, to complement the exhibition and deliver unmissable value and insight to attendees and exhibitors.

Bringing together the brightest minds within the Middle East’s real-estate community - lively and insightful discussions around Qatar’s real estate prospects, industry's commitment to sustainability, the importance of regulation, investing in Qatar, and so much more, will take place across the three days.

Trending topics and key sessions will include:

Investing in Qatar -

Qatar’s real-estate landscape post world cup

The emergence of RERA in Qatar – What does it mean for Qatar’s real-estate landscape?

The mortgage process in Qatar and steps to secure real-estate financing

Affordable, mid-segment and luxury – how to strike a balance?

Digital transformation and tech disruption -

Proptech: The game changer for Qatar’s real-estate landscape?

The role of IoT and big data in real estate development and management

The role of technology within real estate regulation

The future of real estate in the digital age

Sustainability -

Sustainability and green building in Qatar’s real estate industry

Sustainable solutions for cities

Green financing and sustainable real estate investment strategies

Cityscape Talks will also feature the Cityscape WIRE (Women in Real Estate) initiative, with a dedicated panel and networking session featuring women leaders, their stories, achievements, and contributions to Qatari real estate.

“Building on the success of previous editions, we are excited to announce the launch of Cityscape Qatar 2023, with prestigious exhibitors, the latest project launches, and unique industry insight. We welcome the community to visit and discover the leading real estate offerings of Qatar and the wider GCC and join the conversation for a sustainable, inclusive, and digitally advanced future within the industry,” said Alexander Edwards, Exhibition Director, Cityscape Qatar.

About Cityscape Qatar:

Cityscape Qatar is Qatar's most prestigious real estate exhibition held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center. The annual event serves as a valuable platform for serious investors, asset managers, homebuyers, and high-net-worth individuals to source exciting new property opportunities locally and internationally.



