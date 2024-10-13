Register for free on Cityscape Qatar’s website

Doha, Qatar – Cityscape Qatar 2024 commences tomorrow at the Doha Exhibition and Conference Center (DECC). The event features over 60+ developers, 10,000+ attendees and will cover more than 110 projects. The 12th edition of Cityscape held Under the patronage of H.E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, is set to showcase Qatar's thriving real estate market.

Event timings:

13 October 2024: 10:15AM – 8PM

14 October 2024: 12PM – 8PM

15 October 2024: 12PM – 10PM

The event is a must-attend for anyone looking to gain insights into a wealth of investment opportunities and discover the latest in Qatar’s real estate. With 96% of previous visitors rating Cityscape Qatar as crucial for their business, the 2024 edition promises to deliver even more value.

Visitors can register for free through Cityscape Qatar’s website. Event attendees will have entry to three more distinct exhibitions, co-located with Cityscape: The Big 5 Qatar, Index Design Qatar, and the Qatar Real Estate Forum.

Cityscape Qatar brings together a diverse array of exhibitors, including Qetaifan Projects – Cityscape Qatar’s Platinum Sponsor, UDC – Cityscape Qatar’s Official Registration Sponsor, Qatari Diar, Barwa Real Estate, and Al Waab City showcasing their flagship projects and latest offerings. Exhibitors from countries like Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom will showcase their offerings, providing attendees with a global perspective.

"For the home buyers and end-users, we will showcase thousands of unique offers from ready-to-move-in apartments to villas, plus off-plan real estate launches and highly lucrative investment opportunities from around the world," said Alexander Heuff, Exhibition Director of Cityscape.

Last year, Cityscape Qatar facilitated hundreds of millions of dollars in deals covering residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects. Building on this success, this year's event aims to surpass those achievements, reflecting the ever-expanding investment landscape.

Whether you're an investor, homebuyer, or simply curious about the latest developments, don't miss the region's premier real estate event.

