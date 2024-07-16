Cairo: Informa Markets, a globally renowned leader in organizing exhibitions, has unveiled plans for the largest edition of Cityscape to date. The 13th edition of this premier event is scheduled to take place from September 25 to 28 at the Egypt International Exhibition Center (EIEC) in New Cairo. Additionally, Cityscape Egypt Conference will return as an ideal platform, bringing together top real estate investors, decision-makers, and industry experts to discuss the pivotal role of the real estate sector in boosting the national economy amidst current global challenges.

With editions held in Egypt, Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, Cityscape is considered the leading real estate events portfolio in the MENA region, aiming to foster and support a network of real estate developers and investors. Cityscape Egypt is particularly influential, offering a platform to discover unique investment opportunities and stay informed about the latest developments in the Egyptian and regional real estate sectors. Notably, the real estate sector significantly contributed to Egypt's GDP, accounting for 20% in 2023.

Over the years, the exhibition has enjoyed strong support from both the public and private sectors, reflecting their confidence in its success. The 13th edition is expected to attract a diverse crowd of over 40,000 attendees, including prominent investors, real estate developers, and decision-makers. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with more than 80 significant real estate developers and explore over 1,000 distinguished real estate projects.

The upcoming Cityscape Egypt Conference, scheduled for September 19, is held at the Four Seasons in Downtown Cairo under the theme "Unveiling Egypt's Real Estate Renaissance: Building Tomorrow's Landscape." The conference aims to address challenges faced by developers and the wider real estate community in Egypt. Overall, it will delve into the resurgence of Egypt's real estate sector, exploring government efforts to bolster the sector and the necessary financing mechanisms for its continued growth.

Top industry experts will lead discussions on the most pressing topics and promising opportunities in Egypt and the MENA region's real estate market such as real estate finance, real estate investment funds, regulation of real estate brokers and land acquisition opportunities in Egypt. Additionally, the conference will cover investment opportunities in hospitality, administrative, and commercial offices, alongside key trends like property technology and digitization, sustainability initiatives, and green building methods.

For the first time, Cityscape will include the “Egypt Proptech Challenge” powered by PROPTEX, a Proptech Acceleration Program supporting startups in digital transformation and real estate technology in the MENA region. While the Cityscape Talks platform, which was successfully launched in 2023, will continue on the second and third days, serving as an Egyptian forum for discussion sessions featuring consumer-centric topics to address key challenges faced by homebuyers, and real estate investors.

Cityscape Egypt is the largest real estate event in the country, shaping the future landscape of real estate in Egypt. It offers professionals and enthusiasts in the real estate sector a genuine opportunity to learn about the latest updates and modern technologies driving the sector’s development, stimulating and enhancing investment opportunities both locally and globally. Informa Markets, the organizer of the event, is a leading global company in organizing exhibitions and international events, holding over 450 events annually across various sectors and specialized markets to create new business opportunities and foster economic growth.

https://www.linkedin.com/company/cityscapeegypt/

https://www.instagram.com/cityscape_egypt?igsh=MXdkbmlwbm5xNHQzNw==

https://www.facebook.com/share/6aWTEMSEAtSvkBPo/?mibextid=LQQJ4d