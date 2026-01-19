Dubai, UAE: ProChile, the Chilean government’s export promotion agency, announces Chile’s official participation at Gulfood 2026, the world’s largest and most influential food and beverage trade exhibition, taking place from January 26 to 30, 2026, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Chile’s presence at Gulfood 2026 reinforces the country’s position as a reliable global supplier of healthy, safe, high-quality and sustainable food products, supported by its unique geography, strong institutional framework and open market economy. The Chilean delegation will showcase a diversified export offer ranging from fruits and dried fruits to cereals, honey, plant-based products and agro-industrial solutions, aligned with the growing demand in the Middle East for food security, traceability and certified production.

Strategic Context and Opportunity

The Middle East and the UAE in particular plays a strategic role in Chile’s international trade strategy. Asia currently represents over 31% of Chile’s food exports, while exports to the Middle East reached approximately US$ 250 million between January and November 2025, led by salmon, walnuts and fresh fruits.

Chile’s participation in Gulfood 2026 takes place in a highly favorable context, marked by:

Chile’s ability to export food products to more than 170 global markets, including the EU and the United States.

High standards of food safety, traceability and sustainability.

The accreditation of Chilehalal, Chile’s Halal Certification Center, by the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, enabling Chilean producers to meet halal requirements and access regional distribution channels with confidence.

In 2024, Chile reached a historic record of US$ 21.5 billion in food exports, while the first semester of 2025 registered US$ 12.6 billion, confirming the strength and growth of the sector.

Featured Companies Representing Chile at Gulfood 2026

At Gulfood 2026, more than 20 Chilean companies will present their products and capabilities, representing the diversity and quality of Chile’s agro-food ecosystem, including:

Anjari: Golden Raisins, Dark Raisins, Inshell Walnuts

Agromar: Bulk Raisins (Jumbo/Medium – Flame, Golden, Crimson, Thompson), Inshell Walnuts

Alicahue: Inshell Walnuts (Chandler, Serr), Shelled Walnuts (Hand & Machine Cracked)

Agrícola Ballerina (Ballerina Farms): Shelled Almonds (Non Pareil, Independence, Carmel, Solano), Inshell & Shelled Walnuts (Chandler, Howard, Serr)

Baika Fruit: Walnuts, Almonds, Prunes, Dried Sweet Cherries, Fruit & Nut Snacks (Bulk & Retail, Private Label)

Calbu: Inshell Walnuts, Shelled Walnuts (Hand & Machine Cracked)

Comercializadora Nueces del Sur (NDS / Southern Walnuts): Inshell Walnuts, Walnut Kernels, Inshell Hazelnuts, Hazelnut Kernels, Raw Almonds

Growex: Inshell Walnuts, Shelled Walnuts (Manual & Machine), Hazelnuts

Frutexsa: Walnuts (Inshell & Shelled), Prunes (Pitted & Unpitted), Raisins (Various Varieties), Almonds

Fruteec Chile: Dried Prunes (Conventional, Tenderized, Pitted & Unpitted), Prune Juice Concentrate, Raisins (Jumbo & Medium)

Goodvalley: Prunes, Dried Cherries, Walnuts, Almonds, Raisins (Bulk & Retail, Private Label)

Hacienda Chorombo: Walnuts (Chandler), Fresh Lemons, Olive Oil

Quelen Fruit: Inshell Walnuts, Shelled Walnuts (Machine Cracked), Prunes

Melifen: Inshell Walnuts, Shelled Walnuts (Hand & Machine Cracked), Almonds, Hazelnuts, Prunes

Land Growers Chile: Tenderized Prunes, Raisins (Black, Flame, Thompson, Crimson, Golden), Inshell Walnuts, Shelled Walnuts, Shelled Almonds

Nama Exportaciones: Lupins, Honey, Rice

Peuma Dry Fruits: Inshell Walnuts, Shelled Walnuts (Extra Light Kernels, Quarters & Pieces)

Prunesco: Organic Prunes, Tenderized Prunes, Prune Puree, Prune Concentrated Juice

Silvestres: Prunes (Pitted, Unpitted, Natural), Raisins (Thompson, Flame, Crimson, Black, Superior, Golden), Walnuts

Syngular: Processed Oats, Groats (KDHO), Rolled Oats, Steel-Cut Oats, Oat Flour

Superfruit: Dried Prunes, Dried Cherries, Walnuts, Walnut Kernels

Vilay: Plant-Based Beverages (Almond, Oat, Rice, Coconut), Plant-Based Creams, Dulce Sin Leche, Refreshing Drinks

Terra Liber: Raisins, Golden Raisins, Inshell Walnuts, Shelled Walnuts, Prunes (Pitted & Unpitted), Almonds, Cranberries, Hazelnuts, Figs

Throughout the exhibition, participating companies will engage in B2B meetings, product presentations and media interviews, highlighting Chile’s role as a long-term strategic partner for food supply in the Gulf region.

Official Statement

“Chile’s participation at Gulfood 2026 reflects our country’s commitment to food security, sustainability and international cooperation. Chile is not only a reliable supplier of high-quality food products, but also a strategic partner capable of meeting the evolving needs of global markets such as the UAE,” said Sharif Chacoff, Chile’s Trade Commissioner at ProChile’s UAE office. “Through Gulfood, we aim to strengthen commercial ties, generate new business opportunities and position Chile as a trusted food partner in the Middle East.”

Meet Chile at Gulfood 2026 (Dubai Exhibition Centre (EXPO City).

Visitors, importers and business partners are invited to visit the Chile Pavilion at Gulfood 2026, where delegation members will be available for business meetings, product tastings and strategic discussions throughout the event.

HALL 14 SOUTH WORLD FOOD- BOOTH GF26 & HALL 8 NORTH PULSES & GRAINS- BOOTH N7-D1