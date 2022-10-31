Conference will add value to the UAE’s reputation as a centre of global best practices and good governance

Cryptocurrency, Cybersecurity, Compliance, digitization and transformation among major topics to be discussed

Dubai: The Future of Cybersecurity and control, the value of a strong internal audit function and Digitisation and Transformation are among the vital topics to be discussed at the forthcoming 11th Chief Audit Executive Conference (CAE) organized by the UAE Internal Auditors Association (IAA UAE) on November 2 and 3, 2022 at Conrad Hotel, Etihad Towers, Abu Dhabi, under the theme “Agility, the New Norm.”

The innovative and fully interactive conference, held live and face-to-face after a gap of two years, will be attended by more than 200 Chief Audit Executives and Senior Audit Executives from across the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region.

“The agenda with the theme ‘Agility the New Norm’ is thoughtfully structured to ensure that our auditors, CAEs, CFOs and CEOs are ready for the future and become digitally savvy to face the challenges brought out by technology disruption, Cybersecurity and digitization. Further, the Conference will add value to the UAE’s reputation as a centre of global best practices and good governance as envisioned by our leadership,” said Abdulqader Obaid Ali, UAE IAA Chairman.

“Internal audit professionals will greatly benefit from the deliberations and presentation by experts on the trends on Cryptocurrency, Cybersecurity, Compliance, digitization and transformation of the internal audit practice. I call upon all our IA professionals to take advantage of this conference to update themselves on corporate governance and global good practices,” he added.

Targeting professionals from the Middle East & North Africa region, the conference will give the delegates a great opportunity to interact with the who’s who and hear some great speakers and professionals who have in them the ability to influence change in the profession.

Highlights of this year’s CAE Conference include a presentation on ‘What the CAE should know about the future of cybersecurity and control to check’ by Dr Fene Osakwe, Global Cyber Security Leader and Africa’s most sought-after cybersecurity adviser, and a presentation by KPMG on ‘Mega Trends on: Cryptocurrency, Emergence of China as a global super power and growing maturity & Compliance in the region’.

A panel discussion ‘Internal Audit Solutions: How to build the next generation internal audit department’ will be moderated by Richard Chambers, Senior Internal Audit Adviser, Audit Board.

Dr. Jaap Kalkman, Group Chief Investment Officer of ADQ, will talk about, “Navigating the Modern Agile World”.

Tony Douglas, Former Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, will talk on ‘The Value of a Strong Internal Audit Function’, Fadi Sidani, Group Chief Internal Audit Officer, Beeah, on ‘Agility in a sustainable World’ .

The strategic partners are Beeah, KPMG, Protiviti, PwC and Etihad as official carrier.

UAE IAA, a non-profit organization, was set up in 1995 along the lines of its parent body, the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA Global) which has 200,000 members from more than 190 countries and organizations. The UAE accounts for about 45% of the total number of internal auditors working in the region, estimated at about 7,000 auditors, of which 22% are Emiratis.

