Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), in collaboration with SCCI Youth Council, organized the “World Quality Day Forum” to explore strategies for integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into quality management systems.

Held under the theme “Quality’s Future in AI Era”, the event addressed the challenges and opportunities posed by artificial intelligence and discussed ways to harness its potential to achieve institutional excellence and sustainability, stressing the need to enhance workforce skills and capacities to keep pace with technological advancements.

The forum, held at the Sharjah Chamber’s headquarters, was attended by H.E. Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; H.E. Samira Mohammed, Director-General of Dubai Quality Group (DQG); and H.E. Brigadier Dr. Tariq Jassim Al Midfa, Deputy Director-General of the General Department of Community Protection and Safety at Sharjah Police General Command (SPGC).

Also present were Maryam Saif Al Shamsi, Assistant Director General of the Support Services Sector at SCCI; and Maryam Ahmed Al Ali, Director of the Strategy and Institutional Leadership Department at SCCI, along with a select group of corporate and quality experts, institutional leaders, and representatives from both government and private entities who gathered to explore the latest trends in quality and AI.

The forum serves as a strategic platform for industry leaders and policymakers to discuss the latest developments and emerging trends in quality management and exchange insights on how to leverage AI and modern technologies to enhance institutional performance.

Discussions focused on driving institutional excellence, fostering innovation, and enabling organizations to adapt to future changes and transformations while developing a competitive and leadership-oriented corporate ecosystem.

The forum opened with a welcoming address by H.E. Mohammed Amin Al Awadi, who emphasized that celebrating World Quality Day reflects the Sharjah Chamber’s steadfast commitment to promoting a culture of excellence and innovation across the emirate’s institutional landscape.

He showcased the Chamber’s pioneering initiatives in advancing performance excellence. These included the Strategic Business Leadership Program, which aims to develop and enhance human resources within government institutions, and the Sharjah Excellence Award, which this year adopted a fourth-generation evaluation framework aligned with global best practices in performance and innovation.

Al Awadi underlined that the World Quality Day Forum serves as a vital platform to discuss the transition from conventional quality models toward data-driven, predictive, and AI-enabled quality management systems that enhance institutional agility and competitiveness.

In her remarks, Maryam Ahmed Al Ali stated that AI is no longer a distant option but a present‑day reality and transformative force redefining quality management and performance development.

She noted that the Sharjah Chamber’s approach to institutional excellence is grounded in a dynamic strategy that integrates innovation and digital transformation, positioning AI as a key enabler for predictive analytics, data-driven insights, and agile decision-making across organizational processes.

“The Strategy and Institutional Leadership Department consistently applies the highest quality standards across the Sharjah Chamber, its subsidiaries, and affiliated entities. This approach underscores SCCI’s commitment to enhancing the competitiveness and leadership of the business community, in line with the directives of the wise leadership, which has institutionalized quality as a core operational principle across all state institutions,” Al Ali added.

The forum’s program included a keynote speech by H.E. Samira Mohammed, outlining global best practices in quality assurance and performance excellence. Brigadier Dr. Tariq Jassim Al Midfa from Sharjah Police delivered the guest address, offering strategic perspectives and valuable insights into the integration of quality standards within the public sector.

The forum also featured a visual presentation entitled “Quality and AI,” illustrating the evolving synergy between artificial intelligence and quality management, and its potential to shape future operational models.

The forum’s flagship panel, “The Future of Smart Quality: How AI Will Redefine Global Standards,” was led by Aisha Saleh, Head of Festivals and Shows at SCCI and Chairwoman of SCCI Youth Council.

The session convened leading specialists in quality and innovation, featuring Murtadha Al Zubaidi, Excellence Advisor at the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA); Mona Al Ghawi, Director of the Strategy and Institutional Development Department at the Sharjah Media Council; and Eng. Mohammed Abou Hassna, General Manager of PDCA Group, who discussed forward-looking approaches to integrating AI within global quality frameworks.

The World Quality Day Forum concluded with a reaffirmation of the need to capitalize on high-level platforms for knowledge exchange and strategic collaboration to reinforce the UAE’s position as a regional leader in quality and innovation.

Participants highlighted the critical role of such gatherings in advancing Sharjah’s business ecosystem as it strides toward a more innovative and sustainable future, powered by smart technologies and guided by visionary leadership that places excellence at the core of comprehensive development.

