First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), rated Aa3 by Moody’s, and AA- by S&P and Fitch (all with a stable outlook), has mandated a potential benchmark fixed rate EUR-denominated Regulation S long five-year green bond.

Citi, Crédit Agricole CIB, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered Bank are joint lead managers and bookrunners.

A series of fixed income investor calls commenced Wednesday 12 November 2025.

The offering will come under FAB’s $20 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme. FCA/ICMA stabilisation applies.

The bond will be listed on the London Stock Exchange’s main market.

FAB, which is the UAE’s largest bank by asset size, launched a $750 million five-year Reg S low-carbon energy bond in September at T+65 bps.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

