Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: The annual Career Week of the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) attracted several top employers, bringing students and alumni face to face with recruiters from private and government sectors.

Professor Bassam Alameddine, President of AURAK, commented: “The Career Week exemplifies the university’s student-centric vision, uniting education, opportunity, and innovation. It reaffirms our responsibility to equip students not only with knowledge but also with the skills, values, and adaptability needed to thrive in an evolving world. Through our growing partnerships with the public and private sectors, we are empowering students with creativity, collaboration, and lifelong learning, qualities that define the leaders of tomorrow.”

Themed on ‘Connecting Talent with Employers’, the four-day event was packed with diverse, interactive activities. The programme included sessions on interview skills, career growth, and industry expectations; workshops on resume and cover letter writing, interview strategies, a LinkedIn Awareness Session, and panel discussions on topics like “The Future of Work: Adapting to Changing Industries and Emerging Careers,” and “Personal Branding and Career Growth.”

A group of AURAK graduates shared their professional journeys, lessons learned, and insights on navigating career challenges in a rapidly changing world, including the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies on the job market.

Professor Imad Hoballah, Vice President for Institutional Advancement & External Relations, emphasized the importance of career readiness, skills development, and continuous learning in preparing students to excel in today’s dynamic labor market.

Dr. Ghadah Al Kadri, Manager - Alumni and Career Services Department, remarked: “The Job Fair created an energetic environment for career networking, on-site interviews, and talent scouting, underscoring the university’s growing reputation as a hub for future-ready professionals.”

While the collaborating industries were from the different Emirates, many of them were Ras Al Khaimah-based companies that are poised for expansion driven by the emirate’s emergence as a major tourism and investment powerhouse, including Marjan, Julphar, RAK Properties, Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island, Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, RAKBANK, Rove Al Marjan Island, Sofitel and The Cove Rotana.

The event featured companies from the fields of technology, hospitality and tourism, business, manufacturing, construction, healthcare, finance, logistics, research laboratories, and others.

The Career Week was supported by the following sponsors: Huawei, RAK Ports, RAK Properties, Education for Employment (EFE), Julphar and Mace.

About the American University of Ras Al Khaimah

The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK), located in the United Arab Emirates, is a non-profit, public university offering a comprehensive portfolio of accredited and internationally recognized undergraduate and postgraduate programs. With a focus on holistic education, innovation, and practical knowledge, AURAK prepares students to become global citizens and leaders in their fields. Through strategic partnerships with top global universities and organizations, AURAK provides unparalleled opportunities for international exposure, research collaboration, and real-world learning.

