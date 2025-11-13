Billionaire Elon Musk's xAI has raised $15 billion in a series E funding round, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The Tesla chief in September said the company was not raising any capital after CNBC reported that xAI was raising $10 billion at a post-money valuation of $200 billion.

XAI, in what seemed like an automated reply, said "Legacy Media Lies" in response to a Reuters request for comment on the raise.

The AI startup has been ramping up its data center capacity to train more advanced models, as it looks to compete more effectively with OpenAI's ChatGPT and Anthropic's Claude.

