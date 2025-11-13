Participants introduced to government financial mechanisms and budget analysis skills

Exploring mechanisms for allocating financial resources, managing government revenues and assets, managing public debt and digital transformation in financial systems

Highlighting key tax legislation and the role of taxes in financing development

Dubai: The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has organised a training programme for the “Leaders of Finance” initiative as part of the “Youth Financial Advisors” Programme at its Dubai headquarters.

The event brought together a group of Emirati youth, reaffirming the Ministry’s commitment to launching national initiatives that promote financial literacy and prepare future leaders, in line with the objectives of the Year of Community.

The programme marked the first phase of the initiative and was held from 10 to 13 November across various Ministry of Finance departments. It aimed to familiarise participants with government financial frameworks, equip them with budget analysis skills, and provide insights into resource allocation mechanisms.

Participants also explored topics such as public revenue and asset management, public debt strategies, and digital transformation in financial systems.

The sessions were led by senior leaders and subject matter experts from the Ministry, offering interactive discussions on key tax legislation, the role of taxation in sustainable development, and the UAE’s engagement with international financial institutions.

Through such activities, the programme bridged the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical experience.

It also featured an introductory session on government communication and financial media, highlighting their vital role in raising public awareness of fiscal policies and explaining their impact on society and the national economy.

Participants were briefed on the Ministry’s strategic communication mechanisms for delivering financial and media messages, as well as the role of financial media in promoting transparency and reinforcing public trust in government fiscal policies.

Supporting growth

H.E. Saeed Rashid Al Yateem, Assistant Undersecretary for the Government Budget and Revenue Sector, said: “The training programme provided an valuable opportunity for youth to gain close, detailed insight into the federal budget preparation cycle and the mechanisms for managing government revenues, in addition to the various stages of public–private partnership projects, thereby enriching their knowledge and helping to build their capacities in financial and economic fields.”

He added: “The programme’s sessions and workstreams were designed to give participants a deep understanding of financial planning and the allocation of public resources to achieve efficiency and sustainability, while introducing them to the historic evolution of the federal budget and its role in supporting national economic growth.”

Al Yateem continued: “Through this programme we seek to equip Emirati youth with analytical financial tools that enable them to participate effectively in shaping future policies and to reinforce their appreciation of fiscal discipline as a foundation for achieving the country’s strategic objectives.”

Enhancing financial governance

For her part, H.E. Mariam Mohammed Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for the Government Financial Management Sector at the Ministry, said: “The training programme under the Leaders of Finance initiative bridges academic training and applied learning, offering participants an opportunity to engage with different teams to gain direct experience in managing public financial resources according to international best practice.”

She added: “The programme provided an important platform to learn about the framework for implementing public finance procedures and policies, closing accounts and submitting the government’s unified final account, public asset management, the government procurement system and treasury management, while also highlighting the digital transformation of financial systems”

Al Amiri concluded: “These efforts will support the Ministry’s objective to strengthen the principles of sound financial governance and enhance the efficiency of public spending.”

Leading role

Meanwhile, Ali Abdullah Sharafi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for International Financial Relations, said: “International financial relations have been a key part of the programme, where participants were introduced to the frameworks governing financial cooperation between the UAE and international organisations, alongside key dimensions of Gulf economic integration.”

He added: “We shed light on training and recruitment opportunities within international financial institutions. Engaging youth in these discussion sessions not only broadens their understanding of global economic relations but also reinforces the UAE’s leading role in supporting developmental fiscal policies at both regional and international levels.”

Empowering youth

Additionally, Fatima Yousef Al Naqbi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector, said: “The Ministry of Finance places investment in human capital at the top of its priorities, believing that national talent is the primary driver of transformation in the government financial sector. Through the Leaders of Finance training programme, the Ministry aims to empower youth and equip them with financial and accounting skills in line with the targets of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.”

Integrated knowledge experience

Furthermore, Shabana Aman Khan Begum, Executive Director of the Tax Policy Sector at the Ministry of Finance, said: “The event featured key sessions on tax policy and legislation to familiarise youth with the UAE’s tax system and the role of taxation as a main tool for achieving fiscal justice and financing sustainable development.”

She added: “We were keen to provide a comprehensive learning experience that highlights the importance of transparency and efficiency in implementing tax policies in line with global best practice. We are committed to enhancing participants’ ability to understand the relationship between fiscal policy and economic development.”

Integration across ministry sectors

The training programme featured specialised presentations from various sectors of the Ministry, reinforcing the practical dimension of the interactive sessions and providing participants with advanced, hands-on insight into the federal financial system.

The Budget and Government Revenues Sector outlined the mechanisms for preparing the general budget and allocating financial resources, while the Government Financial Management Sector addressed principles of financial governance and enhancing the efficiency of public spending.

The International Financial Relations Sector discussed frameworks for cooperation with regional and international institutions, while the Support Services Sector highlighted the role of digital transformation in advancing financial systems. The Tax Policy Sector, meanwhile, reviewed recent tax legislation, e-invoicing initiatives, and international tax cooperation.

This diverse content showcases how the Ministry’s sectors are working together to prepare a new generation of national talent capable of understanding government financial mechanisms and applying them to shape future policies with efficiency and sustainability.

The Leaders of Finance initiative is one of the Ministry of Finance’s key projects under the Youth Financial Advisors Programme, organised in partnership with the Federal Youth Authority and aligned with the objectives of the Year of Community.

It aims to empower a group of Emirati youth with hands-on experience in the government financial system and to equip them with the knowledge and skills needed to take on influential leadership roles in public finance. It also seeks to strengthen national financial awareness and deepen understanding of the public finance framework.

Its mission is to build a new generation of financial leaders capable of strategic thinking and innovation, ready to develop solutions for future challenges that drive sustainable economic growth and enhance the UAE’s global competitiveness.