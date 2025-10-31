Arab Finance: BARQ Systems, a regional leader in IT and cybersecurity solutions, has officially obtained accreditation from the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Egypt (NTRA), as per an emailed press release.

Therefore, this makes the company one of the first in Egypt to receive full cybersecurity licensing.

The announcement marks a new milestone that reinforces BARQ’s leading position in the cybersecurity sector.

This achievement comes under the new framework issued by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) for accreditation and licensing of IT and cybersecurity service providers in Egypt.

This accreditation covers eight approved services across various cybersecurity domains including: Penetration Testing, Red Team Services, Vulnerability Assessment, Security Operations Center (SOC) Services, Incident Response, Digital Forensics, Integrated Solutions and Consulting Services, and Training Services.

By obtaining this accreditation, BARQ Systems cements its leading position in cybersecurity and affirms its role as a trusted partner for various sectors within the state, including governmental bodies, public institutions, business sector companies, the private sector, and licensed telecommunications companies.