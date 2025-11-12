Mubasher Capital, the Egyptian financial services company, is considering launching two funds to invest in the real estate and healthcare sectors, Ehab Rashad, the company's vice chairman told Zawya Arabic.

Egypt's Mubasher Capital was founded in 2018 and operates in securities trading, managing investment funds and financial portfolios. It is part of the Mubasher Group in Bahrain, which was founded in 2007, according to official data.

“We are considering launching an investment fund in the real estate sector and another in the healthcare sector," said Rashad.

He said the decision on which fund will be launched first will be made next year after the completion of the studies. Rashad did not provide details regarding the launch date or size of these funds.

A brief background on the company's existing funds

Egypt's Mubasher Capital currently has three investment funds including a fund focused on equities and another on fixed income. The Company has recently completed the subscription process for its third fund, which is dedicated to investing in gold.

The company is now in the process of launching two more funds other than the ones mentioned above. It has received approval from the Egyptian Exchange to launch a fund that tracks the low-volatility stock index EGX35-LV, while awaiting approval from the Financial Regulatory Authority to launch a dollar-denominated fund.

