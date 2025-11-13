

• Total visitor attendance soars to 85,291 from 178 countries, reflecting an increase of almost 31% in international visitors compared to the figures for 2024

• Beautyworld Middle East 2025 Comes Alive with Immersive Experiences, Live Showcases, and Insightful Conferences, Redefining Global Beauty Tradeshows

Dubai, UAE: The curtain has closed on Beautyworld Middle East 2025, marking the most international and influential edition in the show’s 29-year history. Held from 27 to 29 October 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, this year’s event drew more than 2,500 exhibitors and a record-breaking 85,297 total visitors from 178 countries, up nearly 20% on the recorded attendance for 2024, underscoring Dubai’s position as the global capital of the beauty and wellness industry.

Building on the momentum of 2024’s record performance, the 2025 show delivered on a momentous scale, providing diversity and international presence. Organised by Messe Frankfurt Middle East, Beautyworld Middle East 2025 expanded to include an additional six halls, bringing the total to 22 halls packed with global innovation — from fragrance and skincare to beauty tech, packaging, personal care, and salon excellence — making it the largest beauty exhibition ever staged in the region.

“This year’s edition wasn’t just about size — it was about international reach,” said Ravi Ramchandni, Event Director, Beautyworld Middle East. “We’ve truly crossed borders. Beautyworld Middle East 2025 welcomed visitors from all corners of the world, including key markets such as the UK, USA, France, India, Italy, and Spain, alongside emerging visitor groups from Venezuela, Ecuador, Mexico, Argentina, Moldova, and Costa Rica. The show recorded significant year-on-year growth in international attendance — with visitors from the USA up by 60%, the UK by 31%, France by 70%, India by 53%, Italy by 12%, and Spain by 46% compared to 2024.

This surge underscores the influence of top-tier exhibitors participating and the growing global fascination with Middle Eastern beauty brands, which continue to attract international buyers, distributors, and trendsetters to Dubai — now firmly established as a global hub for beauty innovation and trade.”

With exhibitor numbers up more than 25% on last year’s figures, the show was a huge draw for brands, distributors, and buyers alike, with many remarking on the exceptional quality of engagement and strong business momentum throughout the event.

A Global Celebration of Beauty and Innovation

The 2025 edition marked a major shift in positioning: from a regional showcase to a fully international summit of ideas, artistry, and opportunity. Global attendance surged across all show sectors, with strong representation from Asia, Europe, and the Americas joining an already robust GCC contingent.

The show’s expanded format introduced new and enhanced features that reflected this international focus:

● The debut Next in Fragrance & the Next in Beauty Conferences brought together over 150 global experts across 52 sessions, visionary founders, and emerging brands to discuss innovation, sustainability, and the evolving consumer landscape.

● Natural Notes, a new zone dedicated to sustainable and nature-derived fragrance ingredients. It showcased nine natural ingredient players, collectively underscoring the global shift towards clean, green, and conscious perfumery.

● Quintessence expanded to include over 100 brands, marking its largest edition to date. The remarkable growth reflects the rising global appetite for niche perfumery, driven by consumers seeking individuality, craftsmanship, and olfactory storytelling that transcend mainstream trends. Making its highly anticipated first appearance at Beautyworld Middle East, Italian luxury fragrance house Xerjoff unveiled its UAE Exclusive Collection, a captivating line of seven perfumes created as a tribute to the nation.

● BeautyLIVE by Fresha returned bigger than ever, featuring live demonstrations and international talent across haircare, aesthetics, and salon innovation from brands such as Wella and Dyson — highlighted by SMNT’s Guinness World Record, where 48 barbers from the GCC and Lebanon completed 190 beard trims in one hour, creating a new record category in the process.

● Makeup Studio made its dazzling debut with masterclasses by global names Hung Vanngo, Nikki Wolff, and Bassam Fattouh, merging international artistry with regional creativity.

● Beauty Beginnings returned for its second year, spotlighting 18 breakthrough SME and start-up beauty brands from across the globe. Among the standout participants were Remilia, Voir Hair, High on Love, Ki’Olal, and Mann Skincare — a male grooming brand born in Dubai that went on to win “Male Grooming Product of the Year” at the Beautyworld Middle East Awards 2025 for its Resurfacing Peel.

● First Editions was another new section this year. Also brought about in collaboration with ILBC, it featured six emerging global beauty brands making their MENA debut. Some of them included brands like Juara, Instytutum and Day+, which also ended up winning the “Personal care Product of the year” award for their UV Drops SPF 50.

Industry Insight and Business Momentum

Beautyworld Middle East 2025 once again proved to be the premier B2B meeting point for the global beauty trade. From multinationals to niche innovators, exhibitors across all categories reported exceptional business activity, partnership opportunities, and distributor engagement.

The show’s growth parallels the region’s expanding influence in the global beauty market. According to BeautyMatter’s Middle East Market Report, the MENA beauty and personal care industry is forecast to reach around US $60 billion by 2025, driven by consumer demand for premium experiences and innovation. Beautyworld Middle East continues to serve as the key conduit connecting international brands to these fast-growing markets.

“We’ve seen extraordinary momentum — not just from the Middle East but globally,” added Ravi Ramchandni. “From fragrance to packaging to emerging tech, Beautyworld Middle East 2025 has shown that Dubai is now the global heartbeat of beauty innovation.”

Awards, Artistry and Achievement

The Beautyworld Middle East Awards 2025 celebrated the best in innovation, talent, and creativity across multiple categories, from packaging and sustainability to fragrance creation and salon excellence. The glittering gala night once again brought together international brands, formulators, and influencers to honour outstanding achievements shaping the future of the beauty industry. For the full list of winners, please click here.

Meanwhile, the Signature Scent Competition brought together 16 leading fragrance houses from around the world, each crafting a bespoke scent exclusively for the 2025 show. Through an immersive AirParfum® experience, visitors voted for their favourite creation, culminating in the crowning of Spanish fragrance house EMSA as the winner with its Middle Eastern-inspired scent, Lumière D’Orient — a masterpiece crafted by perfumer Marc Cuesta, now named the official fragrance of Beautyworld Middle East 2025.

The Road Ahead

With record-breaking exhibitor participation, unprecedented global reach, and a strengthened international agenda, Beautyworld Middle East 2025 stands as the most dynamic and globally connected edition to date. For the full list of winners, please click here.

The next edition of Beautyworld Middle East will take place from 6 to 8 October 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

To access the Beautyworld Middle East Digital Press Box, containing press materials, show map, logos and media agenda, please use this link.

To access the Beautyworld Middle East Photo Gallery, please use this link.

About Beautyworld Middle East

Beautyworld Middle East, taking place from 27–29 October 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, stands as a truly global hub for the beauty, fragrance, hair, and wellness industries. Recognised as the largest international trade fair of its kind in the region, the event attracts over 71,000 professionals from 164 countries, offering an unparalleled opportunity to engage with more than 2,000 leading exhibitors from across 70 countries.

For more information, please visit our website.

About Messe Frankfurt

The Messe Frankfurt Group is the world’s largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. With a workforce of some 2,500 people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 29 subsidiaries, it organises events around the world. Group sales in financial year 2024 were € 775 million. We serve our customers’ business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of Messe Frankfurt’s key strengths is its powerful and closely knit global sales network, which covers around 180 countries in all regions of the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. We are using our digital expertise to develop new business models. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services.

Sustainability is a central pillar of our corporate strategy. Here, we strike a healthy balance between ecological and economic interests, social responsibility and diversity.

For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com/sustainability

With its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent).

For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com

*Preliminary figures 2024

About Messe Frankfurt Middle East

Messe Frankfurt Middle East’s portfolio of exhibitions includes: Automechanika Dubai, Automechanika Riyadh, Beautyworld Middle East, Beautyworld Saudi Arabia, Intersec, Intersec Saudi Arabia, Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East, Logimotion, Light + Intelligent Building Middle East and Paperworld Middle East. In the 2024/25 event season, Messe Frankfurt Middle East exhibitions combined featured 7,450 exhibitors from over 68 countries and attracted 249,500 visitors from 164 countries.

For more information, please visit our website.