US and London-based edtech DataCamp, which has a portfolio of 18 million learners, has acquired UAE’s Optima, an AI-native learning platform.

The acquisition is part of a strategy to create personalised and real-time learning experience for students and fully integrate Optima’s technology across DataCamp’s platforms.

The acquiring company did not disclose the value of the acquisition. Following the acquisition, Optima founder and CEO Yusuf Saber will join DataCamp as Chief AI Officer. The rest of the UAE firm’s staff will join DataCamp as part of the deal.

DataCamp is a key player in the EdTech industry. It expects to cross $100 million in annualised recurring revenue by the end of 2026.

